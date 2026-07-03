El Niño Rising: What It Means for Global Surf (2026 Outlook) (2026)

The Pacific Ocean's climate is about to undergo a dramatic shift, and it's time to dive into the fascinating world of El Niño and its impact on our planet's largest body of water.

El Niño's Return

After a series of La Niña events, the Pacific is now experiencing a strong rebound towards El Niño. This shift is a reminder of the dynamic nature of our oceans and the complex interplay of atmospheric and oceanic forces.

One of the most striking features of this transition is the reversal of the easterly trade winds. These winds, which have been dominant during La Niña, are now relaxing and even blowing from the west. This change is a key driver in the redistribution of warm water across the Pacific, a process that will have wide-reaching effects.

The Warm Water Shift

During La Niña, warm water accumulates in the western Pacific, both on the surface and at depth. This warm water, due to its lower density, takes up more volume, leading to elevated sea levels in the west and depressed levels in the east. As the easterly trades relax, this imbalance starts to correct itself, with warm water flowing back towards the east.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the role of thermal expansion. Warmer water's ability to expand has a significant impact on sea levels and, consequently, the climate patterns across the Pacific. It's a powerful reminder of the intricate balance of our planet's systems.

Enhancing the Rebound

The reversal of the trade winds, known as westerly wind bursts, further enhances this rebound. These winds tip the scales, pushing the warm water even faster towards the east. Since March, we've witnessed several of these bursts, gradually warming the sea surface temperatures and creating a substantial warm water anomaly below the surface.

The current anomaly is sitting at a remarkable 4°-5°C above average, and it's poised to have a significant impact on the central and eastern Pacific over the coming months.

Impact on Surf and Climate

For those interested in the surf climate, El Niño's influence is less pronounced than La Niña's, especially for Australia. However, with a strong heat signal and rising air in the central/eastern Pacific, we can expect some changes.

The northeastern regions of Australia will likely experience higher-than-normal pressure, leading to an increase in southerly activity and a shift in wind patterns. This could result in nuclear north-east winds during spring and summer.

The southern states, on the other hand, might enjoy increased frontal activity, providing favourable conditions for protected spots. Western Australia could see a slightly quieter period with fewer large, stormy swells, which might be a welcome change for some.

Global Implications

El Niño's impact extends beyond Australia's shores. For Hawaii and Southern California, it can be a time of excellent surf conditions. Additionally, the Indian Ocean is likely to experience a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, with cooler water off Indonesia and warmer water off eastern Africa, leading to stronger trade winds and localised upwelling.

A Broader Perspective

As we monitor the Pacific's transformation, it's essential to remember the interconnectedness of our planet's systems. The shift from La Niña to El Niño is a powerful reminder of nature's dynamic nature and our role in understanding and respecting these cycles.

In my opinion, this is a fascinating time for climate and ocean enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to witness and study these complex processes. It's a privilege to be able to observe and learn from such natural phenomena.