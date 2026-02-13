In a dramatic Premier League encounter, Liverpool emerged victorious over Newcastle, thanks to a stellar performance by Hugo Ekitiké, who seemed destined to be a Newcastle player last summer. But football's twists and turns led him to Anfield, and he left his mark on this fixture.

The game began with Newcastle dominating, taking a deserved lead through Anthony Gordon's strike. However, the tide turned when Ekitiké, the player they had once pursued, struck back with a quick-fire brace, showcasing his immense value to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old's impact was evident as he left the field with the score at 3-1, a stark reminder to the Newcastle faithful. And as if to add insult to injury, Alexander Isak was there to greet him, a symbol of what could have been. Florian Wirtz added to the misery with a stylish goal, and Ibrahima Konaté, in an emotional return after personal tragedy, capitalized on a Newcastle error to seal the win.

This victory was significant for Liverpool, coming back from behind at Anfield in the league for the first time since their title-winning season. It exposed Newcastle's vulnerabilities, despite their promising start. Eddie Howe's tactical approach, utilizing speed and counterattacks, initially caught Liverpool off guard, but the Reds adapted and exposed the visitors' defensive frailties.

But here's where it gets controversial: Was Newcastle's downfall self-inflicted? Could they have done more to prevent Ekitiké's brilliance? And what about the role of Virgil van Dijk in thwarting Newcastle's attacks? These questions will linger in the minds of fans and pundits alike.

As the game progressed, Liverpool grew in confidence, punishing Newcastle's defensive lapses. Ekitiké, in particular, was a constant threat, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick. The final score could have been even more lopsided, but for some fine goalkeeping from Nick Pope.

The result leaves Newcastle searching for answers, while Liverpool celebrate a win that could prove pivotal in their season. And this is the part most people miss: It's not just about the three points; it's about the psychological impact of such a comeback victory. It's about the message it sends to their rivals and the boost it gives to their own confidence.

So, was this a turning point in Liverpool's season? Could this be the catalyst for a late surge up the table? Or will Newcastle bounce back, proving this was just a blip in their campaign? The answers lie in the weeks ahead, and the debate is sure to be fiery. Share your thoughts in the comments below!