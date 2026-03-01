Eileen Gu's 'Mini Me'? Aussie Teen Indra Brown Shocks Freeski World! (2026)

The 2026 Winter Olympics is heating up, and the spotlight is on the rising star Indra Brown! But here's where it gets intriguing: a legend in the making has caught the attention of none other than Eileen Gu, the five-time Olympic medalist and global icon.

Gu, also known as Gu Ailing, has high praise for the young Australian freeski halfpipe sensation. She believes Brown is 'the real deal' and is destined for greatness. This endorsement is significant, especially considering Gu's own remarkable journey in the sport.

Brown's talent was on full display during the qualifying rounds, where she finished fourth with an impressive score of 87.50. Only a few elite athletes, including world champion Zoe Atkin and silver medalist Engadin Li Fanghui, managed to surpass her. And Gu sees a reflection of her younger self in Brown, as they share the same coach, Jamie Melton, until Gu turned 15.

"She's like a little mini me," Gu said, noting their striking similarities. The two have already shared a podium at the FIS World Cup in Zhangjiakou, where Brown, at just 15 years old, secured a bronze medal in her senior World Cup debut.

Brown's rapid rise to fame has left an impression on Gu, who recalls a heartwarming moment from Brown's first podium finish in China. Brown struggled to open the champagne, and Gu, having experienced a similar situation at the same age, came to her aid.

Brown, already a good friend of Gu's, is thrilled by the recognition. She has had an impressive season, winning bronze in her World Cup debut and silver in her first X-Games appearance.

However, the road to an Olympic medal is challenging. Brown faces a formidable field, including the favorite, Great Britain's Atkin, who has dominated the last three world championships. The final lineup boasts an incredible array of talent, featuring multiple world and Olympic champions.

Despite the pressure, Brown remains focused. She acknowledges the nerves but is determined to showcase her skills. Landing that first run brings a sense of relief, and now, in the final, she has a chance to prove herself as a future contender.

Brown's approach is refreshing: "I'm going to enjoy myself... I want to ski in my first Olympic finals and savor the experience." Will she defy the odds and etch her name in Olympic history? The world is watching with bated breath, eager to witness the rise of a new champion.

