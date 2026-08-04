Eight-second, Barra-swapped VF Valiant Regal (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride with Warick Meldrum's controversial creation! This is the story of a man who dared to challenge the status quo in the world of Mopar enthusiasts.

The Engine Swap That Sparked a Debate:

Mopar fans can be particular about their engines. While they accept engine swaps in other cars, putting a non-Mopar powerplant in a Pentastar product is a recipe for controversy. But Warick Meldrum isn't one to shy away from pushing boundaries.

Published in the February 2026 issue of Street Machine, this tale begins with Warick's eight-second, turbo Barra-powered VF Valiant Regal. Yes, you read that right – a Barra engine in a Valiant!

Warick's rebellious spirit shines through: "I don't get those Valiant guys. It's just an engine – get over it!" He relishes the shock value of his creation, embracing the unconventional.

A History of Provocative Projects:

Warick has a reputation for ruffling purists' feathers. He started with a Barra-powered VP Commodore for the Street Machine Drag Challenge 2017. But he didn't stop there. For the following year's challenge, he transplanted the Barra into a 1967 Camaro, causing an online stir.

As a licensed mechanic and auto electrician, Warick takes pride in his DIY approach. With seven personal projects underway, he's equipped with massive sheds, including a spray booth, to bring his visions to life. His self-sufficiency saves him a fortune, with his Barra Valiant build costing a modest $35K.

The Quest for a New Barra Project:

After the Camaro, Warick sought another car to engineer with a Barra engine. Working in Victoria, he found a VF Regal with a nice body, a finished interior, and a tempting price tag. He set his sights on the Drag Challenge 2019, giving himself just three months to transform the Val.

Warick's engine build was both affordable and impressive. He started with a naturally aspirated wrecker engine, adding Spool Drag Pro I-beam conrods and Carrillo pistons. An aspo head with factory valves and Crow valve springs completed the top end.

Budget-Friendly Performance Upgrades:

The rest of the motor showcased Warick's knack for cost-effective modifications. He sourced an inlet manifold on Marketplace, fitted it with Bosch injectors and a Turbosmart fuel pressure regulator, and powered it with internally mounted Bosch pumps. A 6boost manifold and Pulsar turbo added to the performance.

A massive Jonny Tig intercooler keeps intake temps under control, and a Haltech Elite Pro ECU orchestrates the symphony. Warick praises the ECU's capabilities, noting its power and built-in features.

Overcoming Engineering Challenges:

The conversion wasn't without hurdles. Matt Galvin fabricated parts, modifying the torsion bar crossmember to accommodate the TH400 trans. The K-member was swapped for an Elko item, but the engineer's restrictions caused initial installation issues, later rectified.

The sump also interfered with the steering rack, requiring a creative solution. Warick cut a hole, welded a tube, and fed the rack through the oil pan.

The Race to Drag Challenge 2019:

With a tight deadline, Warick installed a turbo Barra, roll cage, and various upgrades. He aimed for a nine-second pass at DC 2019 and achieved it on the first day, clocking 9.81@143mph. By Day Five, he improved to 9.35@145mph.

Transmission Troubles and a Refresh:

Warick ran the Val for three years until transmission failure in 2023. He repainted and refreshed the car, setting his sights on Drag Challenge 2023. With a new TH400 from TK Performance Transmissions, he faced another challenge – low oil pressure due to previous driveshaft issues.

Warick's quick thinking saved the day. He swapped the motor a week before DC'23, achieving an impressive 8.8-second pass at Sydney Dragway. At Drag Challenge, he placed second in the Speed Pro Six-Cylinder class with an 8.74@154mph run.

Lightweight Performance and Future Goals:

Warick's Val is a lightweight performer, weighing just 3000lb in race trim. It's clocked a 1.26-second 60-foot and an 8.62@157mph quarter-mile pass. He attributes this to the car's reduced weight, akin to adding more power. Despite recent slower times, Warick remains upbeat, praising the Val's reliability.

Looking ahead, Warick aims for a seven-second pass, considering head porting and more turbo. He's mastered the art of traction, setting the stage for even faster runs.

While a Ford-powered Val may not grace Mopar calendars, Warick's Barra VF proves that budget-built, drag-and-drive rigs can be both tough and controversial. Will this unique creation change the minds of purists? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Warick's bold engine swap? Is it a stroke of genius or a sacrilege to Mopar enthusiasts? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's spark a lively discussion!