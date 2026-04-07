Egor Demin's Rookie Slump: Is He Hitting the 'Rookie Wall'? (2026)

Egor Demin's NBA Rookie Journey: Is He Hitting a Slump or Adjusting to the League? #RookieStruggles #NBA

Egor Demin, the 19-year-old Russian sensation, has been making waves in the NBA, but is he about to hit a rookie wall? Currently sitting at No. 9 in the NBA's Rookie Rankings, Demin has achieved remarkable feats, including being the second-fastest player to reach 100 3-pointers in NBA history. His stats are impressive, but there's a catch...

In his last few games, Demin's shooting percentages have taken a dip. He's gone from shooting 47.2% in January to a mere 31.0% in February. And during a recent game against the Mavs, he struggled to score until the fourth quarter, ultimately suffering a disappointing loss. But here's the intriguing part: Demin acknowledges the challenges he's facing.

The 6'9.5" rookie admits that adjusting to the NBA's physicality is a work in progress. In an insightful interview with Brian Lewis, Demin reveals his next steps: "It's about getting stronger, both mentally and physically. I need to improve my toughness, especially mentally, as I can't push my physical abilities beyond their limits." This self-awareness is commendable for a young player, but the pressure is on as the Nets' first lottery pick in 15 years.

Coach Jordi Fernández wants Demin to focus on more than just shooting. He encourages the teenager to touch the paint, make the right plays, and cut to the basket. Demin's playing time is a significant factor, too. He's already played more minutes in the NBA than he did in his entire season at BYU, which could be taking a toll on his performance.

The question remains: Is this a temporary slump, or is Demin hitting the infamous 'rookie wall'? He's gained 11 pounds since the Summer League and is working with team trainers to navigate the college-to-pro transition. But is it enough?

The Nets' belief in Demin is unwavering, especially when paired with fellow rookie Nolan Traore. Fans and staff alike are excited about this duo's potential as Brooklyn's future global backcourt. And with the support of NBA legend and former point guard Jason Kidd, who overcame his own shooting struggles, Demin has a role model to look up to.

But what do you think? Is Demin's recent dip in performance a cause for concern, or is it a natural part of a rookie's development? Share your thoughts in the comments below!