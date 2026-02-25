Eglinton Crosstown LRT Opening: Toronto's Long-Awaited Transit Project (2026)

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali has announced the phased opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, starting on February 8th. This highly anticipated project has been a long time coming, with a history dating back to 2007 under former mayor David Miller's Transit City plan. The 19-kilometre, 25-station line was initially set to be completed by 2020, but faced numerous delays due to legal, construction, and testing issues, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, the TTC has been diligently working through them, ensuring the line is safe and ready for service.

The phased opening will see up to 24 trains running between 5:45 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday to Saturday, with a potential later start on Sundays. TTC buses will operate along the corridor outside of these train hours. It's important to note that there won't be parallel shuttle buses running simultaneously. The travel time on the train is estimated to be 55 to 59 minutes, which is significantly faster than the 105 minutes it takes on a bus.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT's official launch comes just under two months after it was declared 'substantially complete' when independent engineers certified that the line was built as designed. Since then, the TTC has been conducting full operational control assessments and major tests, with over 1,000 TTC and Metrolinx personnel participating in a test on January 22nd. The project's prolonged construction and road closures have impacted local businesses, leading to calls for financial support from the provincial government.

Despite the challenges, the project's completion is a significant milestone in Toronto's transportation network. However, it has also sparked discussions about the need for a public inquiry into the entire Eglinton Crosstown project, with opposition parties, municipal politicians, and community members calling for transparency and accountability. The Ford government has yet to agree to such an inquiry, leaving room for ongoing debate and further development.