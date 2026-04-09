Eels’ Mitch Moses Defends Jonah Pezet Signing: ‘Few Cheeky Jabs’ But A ‘No-Brainer’ | NRL 2026 (2026)

In the high-stakes world of NRL, controversial decisions often spark heated debates, and the Parramatta Eels’ recent move is no exception. Eels star Mitch Moses has boldly defended the club’s choice to sign half Jonah Pezet on a one-year bridging deal, despite knowing Pezet will join the Broncos in 2027. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this a strategic masterstroke or a risky gamble? Moses insists it’s a “no-brainer,” arguing that Pezet’s addition instantly elevates the team’s chances of winning now. Yet, this hasn’t stopped teammates from playfully ribbing Pezet about his unique situation—a lighthearted reminder that even in professional sports, camaraderie reigns supreme. And this is the part most people miss: while critics question the wisdom of developing a player who’s destined for a rival team, Moses sees it as an opportunity for the Eels’ young talents to learn from Pezet before he departs. This raises a thought-provoking question: Is short-term success worth potentially strengthening a future opponent? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you agree with Moses, or do you think the Eels are playing with fire? Meanwhile, in other NRL news, the Newcastle Knights have extended hard-working forward Thomas Cant until 2028, rewarding his dedication and versatility. Over at the Canterbury Bulldogs, rookie halfback Mitchell Woods faces a 6-8 week hiatus due to a hamstring injury, a cautious move given his injury history. As the 2026 season kicks off, these storylines promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats. What’s your take on the Eels’ decision? A brilliant move or a risky gamble? Let the debate begin!