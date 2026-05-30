Edwin Uceta's Shoulder Injury Update: Rays Reliever's WBC Withdrawal & Closer Role in Question (2026)

The Rays' relief pitcher, Edwin Uceta, is facing a potential setback in his recovery from a cranky right shoulder. Despite his impressive performance last season, where he made 70 relief appearances and was 10-3 with a 3.70 ERA, Uceta's shoulder issues have persisted. He withdrew from the World Baseball Classic due to the discomfort and didn't feel great when testing it during catch practice on Thursday. Manager Kevin Cash acknowledged the concern, stating that they will likely consult a doctor to assess the situation. This development raises questions about Uceta's availability for the upcoming season, especially since he was set to take over the closer role after Pete Fairbanks' departure. With salary arbitration settled at $1,525,000, Uceta's performance will be crucial for the Rays' success. The team's opening-day starter, Drew Rasmussen, is ready to make his return after a successful comeback from an internal brace procedure. Rasmussen, an All-Star right-hander, will pitch in St. Louis on March 26, marking his return nearly 15 months after his latest surgery. The Rays' pitching staff will be crucial to their success, and Uceta's health will be a key factor in determining their overall performance.