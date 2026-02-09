Edward Yang’s Yi Yi: A Masterpiece of Family & Culture in 4K UHD | Criterion Collection Review (2026)

Edward Yang's 'Yi Yi' is a poignant exploration of family and cultural identity, capturing the essence of life's dualities. The film's brilliance lies in its structure, where a wedding and a funeral bookend the story, symbolizing life's cyclical nature. Through the eyes of young Yang-Yang, viewers witness the world's complexities, as he photographs people's backsides, revealing hidden perspectives. This motif extends to the narrative, where characters confront their pasts and present, much like the flower that blooms and withers, only to be reborn. The film's emotional depth resonates with audiences, drawing comparisons to Robert Altman's 'Short Cuts'.

The Criterion 4K UHD Blu-ray release offers a visually stunning experience, with a 4K restoration that enhances the film's depth and color palette. The audio track, however, remains unchanged from the 2011 release, maintaining a balanced and immersive soundscape. The extras include a commentary track with Edward Yang and critic Tony Rayns, offering insights into the film's production and the New Taiwan Cinema Movement. Additionally, a booklet essay by Kent Jones provides a deeper understanding of the film's social and cultural context.

'Yi Yi' is a masterpiece that captures the beauty of everyday life and the profound emotions that shape our existence. The film's unfussy beauty and quiet profundity leave a lasting impression, making it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts. The Criterion Collection's release ensures that this timeless work remains accessible to audiences, preserving Yang's legacy for future generations.

