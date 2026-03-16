Education Ministry: 97% of Teaching Positions Filled (2026)

The Education Ministry has announced that an impressive 97.68% of teaching positions across the nation's schools are now filled, thanks to the strategic recruitment of 20,173 new teachers in 2025. This achievement is a testament to the ministry's efforts to ensure effective teaching and learning environments. But here's where it gets interesting: the ministry attributes this success to a combination of phased recruitment strategies and strengthened partnerships with the Education Service Commission and the Higher Education Ministry. These collaborations aim to address the critical subject options and ensure an adequate supply of education graduates. However, this success story isn't without its challenges. The ministry acknowledges the ongoing issue of teacher deployment, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding teacher welfare while addressing these deployment concerns. The question remains: how can the ministry continue to balance these efforts and maintain this high occupancy rate? And this is the part most people miss: the ministry's phased recruitment strategies, including twice-yearly interviews and appointments, play a crucial role in this success. But what impact does this have on teacher retention and job satisfaction? The ministry's dedication to addressing these issues is commendable, but the real test lies in the implementation and the long-term effects on the teaching profession. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the ministry's approach, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of education in the comments below.