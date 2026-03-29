Get ready for a heart-pounding Scottish derby that left rugby fans buzzing – Glasgow Warriors stormed to a commanding 21-3 victory over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash, securing the coveted 1872 Cup on aggregate. But here's where it gets controversial: was the game's physicality a testament to passionate rivalry, or did it cross into unnecessary roughness? Dive in as we break down the live updates, stats, and reactions from this intense match, and stick around for the twists that might just change your mind on derby drama.

(Image source: SNS)

Posted at 17:00 GMT Full Time: Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors Jamie Dobie was undeniably the star of the show today, and his second try crowned an outstanding performance for Glasgow. In rugby terms, a try is when a player grounds the ball over the opponent's goal line, scoring points that are then converted for extras – it's the ultimate way to put points on the board.

Posted at 17:03 GMT Full Time: Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors Josh McKay, Glasgow's wing, summed it up to Premier Sports with a touch of humor: 'It wasn't the most spectacular game ever played, but that's just how derbies go – gritty, intense, and unpredictable.' For beginners, a derby in rugby is like a local rivalry match, often filled with high stakes and emotional plays that can overshadow pure skill.

Posted at 17:05 GMT Full Time: Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith chatted with Premier Sports post-match, sharing his thoughts in a relaxed tone: 'The players have had plenty of time to unwind with their families. It's great to secure this win. I'm a bit disappointed with how the game wrapped up – we could've aimed for that bonus point, you know, that extra point for four tries in a match. This is a derby, after all, where the opposing team always lays it all on the line with their hearts on their sleeves. They defended fiercely, but it's about trust in our system that carried us through. I always enjoy having another scrum-half – that's a key playmaker position in rugby, responsible for orchestrating attacks – on the wing to add more ball-playing options on the edges and ramp up the pace. Jamie Dobie is a talented rugby player, and top talents always carve out a spot. Hopefully, he keeps improving because I believe he has what it takes to represent Scotland in that role someday.'

(Image source: SNS)

Posted at 16:59 GMT



Full Time: Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow's wing and Player of the Match Jamie Dobie spoke to Premier Sports, reflecting on the toughness: 'It was incredibly physical, a real battle out there. Winning this is huge for our league standings and grabbing nine points across these two matches, plus lifting the cup, is fantastic for the club.' Captain Kyle Steyn added with pride: 'Our forwards – the big, powerful players who drive the scrum and lineouts – put in an amazing effort. We're proud of the team; we showed our mettle in both games. We came here determined to end with smiles while hoisting the trophy. The league is fiercely competitive, so we'll savor this win before gearing up for our next challenge against Zebre.'

Full Time at 16:53 GMT



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow attempted a wide kick, possibly eyeing a penalty advantage – a rule where the referee awards extra leeway for minor infringements – but referee Hollie Davidson signaled full time as the ball sailed out. Franco Smith looked frustrated from the stands, but his team deserved the win on the day's performance and across the aggregate score for the 1872 Cup. This victory nets them four URC points (think of them as league table boosts) and, of course, those sweet bragging rights. And this is the part most people miss – in rugby, aggregate wins mean the total score over two legs, adding an extra layer of strategy to these cup ties.

Posted at 83 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



The match continues into extra time. Glasgow advances over Edinburgh's 10-meter line – that's the zone right in front of the try line, where defenses are at their most desperate.

Posted at 16:52 GMT



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow found a way to triumph, as strong teams always do. Edinburgh fans might be concerned, as their attack hasn't ignited at all – and this isn't the first time this season they've struggled to break through defensively solid opponents like this.

Posted at 80 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow are eyeing that bonus point now. We're into the final minute of regular time, but the visitors will keep playing on, pushing for more scores. See Also Southampton's 1976 FA Cup Win: 50th Anniversary Commemorative Shirt Unveiled!

Converted Try at 78 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Jamie Dobie



That seals it! Jamie Dobie kicked the ball into wide-open space and used his speed to reach it first, scoring his second try. He's been the standout player on the field today.

Converted Try at 76 minutes



Edinburgh 3-14 Glasgow Warriors



George Horne



Glasgow maintained relentless pressure through multiple phases – those repeated plays to wear down the defense. Eventually, George Horne darted in from close range for the try, then added the conversion kick for bonus points.

Posted at 74 minutes



Edinburgh 3-7 Glasgow Warriors



Glasgow smell an opportunity. They're dominating in Edinburgh's 22-meter zone and have a penalty advantage to boot.

Stop-Start at 16:39 GMT



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland at Murrayfield



We might be nearing a record for injuries in one match – it's been hard to get more than 20 seconds of continuous play between all these stoppages. For rugby newcomers, stoppages often occur due to tackles, scrums, or injuries, making the game feel like a series of intense bursts.

Posted at 69 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Ollie Blyth-Lafferty and his brother Jerry Blyth-Lafferty enter the fray as part of Edinburgh's substitutions. This marks Jerry's professional debut, a special moment for any young player stepping onto a big stage like Murrayfield.

Posted at 68 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Despite calls for more action, the play remains stagnant for now.

Posted at 16:29 GMT



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland at Murrayfield



The official crowd at Murrayfield stands at 38,179, the second-largest turnout ever for an 1872 Cup match. Let's hope the final quarter delivers some excitement to match this electric atmosphere!

Posted at 58 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Angus Fraser's yellow card remains just that – a yellow. He got off lightly, in my view. But here's where it gets controversial: yellow cards in rugby are for serious offenses, like dangerous tackles, and opinions on whether this one was deserved could fuel debates among fans. What do you think – was it fair, or did the referee miss something?

Posted at 16:24 GMT



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Ross Thompson comes on for Edinburgh's fly-half Cammy Scott. Still no scoring threat in this second half, with Edinburgh struggling to build momentum.

Posted at 52 minutes



Edinburgh 3-21 Glasgow Warriors



Edinburgh's lineout maul – a powerful formation from a lineout throw-in – surges threateningly toward Glasgow's line after a penalty, but the visitors skillfully stop it and secure the ball.