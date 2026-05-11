Eddie O’Sullivan on Ronan O’Gara: Disciplinary Issues & Future as Ireland Head Coach (2026)

Could Ronan O’Gara’s fiery temperament derail his dream of coaching Ireland? It’s a question that’s dividing rugby fans and experts alike. Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan certainly thinks it’s a concern. With O’Gara’s La Rochelle set to face Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup this weekend, the spotlight is back on the ex-Munster fly-half’s future. For years, whispers of his potential return to Irish rugby have lingered, and with both his and Andy Farrell’s contracts expiring next year, the speculation is reaching a fever pitch.

O’Gara has never hidden his ambition to lead an international team, but his star has dimmed slightly over the past 18 months due to La Rochelle’s inconsistent performances. While he steered them to back-to-back Champions Cup victories in 2022 and 2023, they currently sit just outside the Top 14 play-offs. But here’s where it gets controversial: O’Gara’s disciplinary record in France has raised eyebrows. Multiple bans for criticizing officials have painted a picture of a coach who struggles to keep his emotions in check.

O’Sullivan believes this could be a deal-breaker for the IRFU if they’re considering O’Gara as Farrell’s successor post-2027 Rugby World Cup. “His disciplinary record is a problem,” O’Sullivan told the Indo Sport podcast. “What he does in France wouldn’t fly as a national team coach. It would be chaotic.” Yet, O’Sullivan also acknowledges O’Gara’s intelligence, suggesting he’d likely adjust his approach to avoid tarnishing the reputation of Irish rugby. “ROG is a smart guy. He knows he’d have to change his tack,” he added.

And this is the part most people miss: O’Gara wouldn’t be the only contender if Farrell steps down in 2027. O’Sullivan predicts the IRFU will “back a few horses” to ensure they’re prepared for any outcome. While O’Gara would undoubtedly be a favorite, circumstances could shift dramatically between now and the World Cup. “The IRFU can’t put all their eggs in one basket,” O’Sullivan explained. “They need two or three strong candidates ready to step in if needed.”

The clock is ticking for O’Gara, who may feel the pressure of waiting another four years for his chance. “Four years is a long time—it’s getting to critical mass,” O’Sullivan noted. If Farrell delivers a stellar performance at the next World Cup and stays on, the conversation around O’Gara’s future becomes moot. But if not, the IRFU’s strategy of hedging their bets could pay off.

What do you think? Is O’Gara’s disciplinary record a red flag, or can he rein it in for the sake of coaching Ireland? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over.