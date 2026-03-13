Eddie Jones Reveals Springboks' Secret to Success & Meeting with Jesse Kriel! (2026)

Unveiling the Secrets of the Springboks' Success: A Chat with Eddie Jones

The Power of Mentality in Rugby's Elite

In a recent YouTube appearance on 'Rugby Unity', Japan's head coach, Eddie Jones, shared an intriguing insight into his meeting with Jesse Kriel, a double Rugby World Cup champion. This revelation offers a unique perspective on the mindset that drives the Springboks to victory.

The Coaching Philosophy of Bob Dwyer

Jones, a former protege of Bob Dwyer, shared a valuable lesson he learned from his mentor: "The best players make the best coaches." This philosophy guided Jones to actively seek out and learn from the best players in the game. It was this principle that led him to arrange a meeting with Kriel, a player of exceptional caliber.

A Two-Hour Chat with Jesse Kriel

The meeting between Jones and Kriel, which took place over coffee, delved into the strategies and mindset of the South African team. While they didn't discuss specifics, Kriel shared insights into what the Springboks were doing right. The conversation also touched on Jones' strategies, making it a mutually beneficial exchange of ideas.

The Springboks' Winning Mentality

After the meeting, Jones reflected on the key factor behind the Springboks' success - their unwavering mentality. Kriel's dedication was evident; he approached every Test match with the intensity of a Springbok, leaving everything on the field. His World Cup record speaks volumes, with victories in 2015 and subsequent tournaments. Kriel's focus is not just on participating in the World Cup but on winning it, a mindset that permeates the entire Springbok team.

The 'Essence' of the Springboks

Jones captured the essence of the Springboks' success as a team that is wholly focused on winning. They know their strengths, identify areas for improvement, and work diligently towards their goals. This safe, focused, and dedicated approach is a hallmark of a winning team, and it's a mindset that Jones believes is crucial to their success.

A Thought-Provoking Conclusion

So, what do you think? Is mentality the key to success in rugby, or are there other factors at play? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. We'd love to hear your take on this intriguing aspect of the beautiful game!