Eddie Hearn's Take: Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois (2026)

A thrilling heavyweight showdown is brewing, and it's an all-British affair! Fabio Wardley, the new WBO champion, is set to defend his title against the formidable Daniel Dubois. But here's the twist: this match-up is more than just a title defense; it's a battle of styles and a test of character.

Wardley, the Ipswich favorite, earned his shot at the title by pulling off an incredible upset against Joseph Parker. With Usyk vacating the belt, Wardley stepped up and became the UK's heavyweight champion, a role he's eager to prove he deserves.

Enter Daniel Dubois, the former IBF champion, who's looking to reclaim his glory after losing to Usyk last July. But is he rushing back into the ring too soon? Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn thinks so. In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn shared his concerns about Dubois' decision to jump straight into another world title fight.

See Also
Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper: Tensions Flare in Fiery Confrontation!York Boxers Inspire School Kids: Dreams, Discipline & Boxing Futures!Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington's Stunning KO: New Featherweight World Champion!Lopez vs Stevenson Fight Card Update: Adames Out, Title Fight Scrapped

"If I were in Dubois' shoes, I'd opt for a less intense comeback fight. The money can be tempting, but it's important to consider the long-term strategy. I believe this could be a risky move. It's been eight months since Dubois last fought, and if he returns in May, it'll be a ten-month gap since his knockout loss."

Hearn's point is clear: Dubois' confidence could be a double-edged sword. If he's not at his peak, he might be more vulnerable than ever. And this is where Wardley sees an opportunity.

See Also
Hassan Ishaq: The Making of a Boxing Prospect - Inside the Gym with a Future Champion

"Dubois packs a powerful punch and can end fights early. But if you can survive those initial rounds and make him question himself, you can turn the tables quickly. I think Wardley's team sees this as a favorable match-up."

The proposed date for this explosive encounter is May 9 in Manchester. Interestingly, Usyk is rumored to be facing Dutch kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on the same day, although the details of that potential bout are still hazy.

So, who do you think will come out on top in this heavyweight clash? Will Wardley's strategy pay off, or will Dubois prove his critics wrong? Let's discuss in the comments and share your predictions! This is a fight that's sure to spark some heated debates.

Eddie Hearn's Take: Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois (2026)

References

Top Articles
Tony Iommi's Dream Collaboration: Robert Plant & Lost Zeppelin Jams!
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Etiquette Controversy: What Happened?
UCL Global Undergraduate Scholarship 2026/27: Full Tuition & Living Costs!
Latest Posts
Utah Governor Calls for Virtue in Politics: A Plea for Moral Leadership
Victoria Mboko SHOCKS Tauson! Canadian Star Advances at Australian Open
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Otha Schamberger

Last Updated:

Views: 5916

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Otha Schamberger

Birthday: 1999-08-15

Address: Suite 490 606 Hammes Ferry, Carterhaven, IL 62290

Phone: +8557035444877

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: Fishing, Flying, Jewelry making, Digital arts, Sand art, Parkour, tabletop games

Introduction: My name is Otha Schamberger, I am a vast, good, healthy, cheerful, energetic, gorgeous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.