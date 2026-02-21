Eddie Hearn's Take: Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois (2026)

A thrilling heavyweight showdown is brewing, and it's an all-British affair! Fabio Wardley, the new WBO champion, is set to defend his title against the formidable Daniel Dubois. But here's the twist: this match-up is more than just a title defense; it's a battle of styles and a test of character.

Wardley, the Ipswich favorite, earned his shot at the title by pulling off an incredible upset against Joseph Parker. With Usyk vacating the belt, Wardley stepped up and became the UK's heavyweight champion, a role he's eager to prove he deserves.

Enter Daniel Dubois, the former IBF champion, who's looking to reclaim his glory after losing to Usyk last July. But is he rushing back into the ring too soon? Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn thinks so. In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn shared his concerns about Dubois' decision to jump straight into another world title fight.

"If I were in Dubois' shoes, I'd opt for a less intense comeback fight. The money can be tempting, but it's important to consider the long-term strategy. I believe this could be a risky move. It's been eight months since Dubois last fought, and if he returns in May, it'll be a ten-month gap since his knockout loss."

Hearn's point is clear: Dubois' confidence could be a double-edged sword. If he's not at his peak, he might be more vulnerable than ever. And this is where Wardley sees an opportunity.

"Dubois packs a powerful punch and can end fights early. But if you can survive those initial rounds and make him question himself, you can turn the tables quickly. I think Wardley's team sees this as a favorable match-up."

The proposed date for this explosive encounter is May 9 in Manchester. Interestingly, Usyk is rumored to be facing Dutch kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on the same day, although the details of that potential bout are still hazy.

So, who do you think will come out on top in this heavyweight clash? Will Wardley's strategy pay off, or will Dubois prove his critics wrong? Let's discuss in the comments and share your predictions! This is a fight that's sure to spark some heated debates.