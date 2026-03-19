Ed Sheeran's Exclusive IWC Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium: A Watch Nerd's Dream! (2026)

Ed Sheeran, renowned for his musical prowess, has become an unexpected icon in the world of horology, particularly for his love of watches. During his sold-out shows in Melbourne, Sheeran showcased his passion for timepieces by arm-wrestling Chris Hemsworth and donning IWC's new superhero-worthy chronograph on stage. This particular model, the Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium, is a testament to IWC's innovative spirit and commitment to pushing boundaries in watchmaking.

The story of the Portugieser collection begins in the late 1930s when two Portuguese businessmen requested an oversized men's wristwatch, a departure from the daintier timepieces of the era. IWC responded by fitting a pocket watch movement into an oversized wristwatch case, producing several hundred examples between 1939 and the 1970s. In the early 1990s, IWC released a special edition of the Portugieser, transforming a once-curious design into one of its most beloved collections.

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The Portugieser collection is heavily influenced by traditional pocket-watch aesthetics, offering a range of sophisticated complications, including the mind-boggling Eternal Calendar. While it has been available in rose gold, steel, and platinum, the collection has traditionally avoided the funkier, more experimental materials commonly found in IWC's pilot's watches. However, this week, IWC introduces a stealthy Ceratanium riff on the up-down chronograph, marking a significant departure from the traditional.

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The new Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium (ref. 371631) is a monochromatic version of the Portugieser Chronograph, featuring a case made from IWC's unique blend of ceramic and titanium. Developed in-house, this special titanium alloy is fired in a kiln at high temperatures, resulting in a signature dark finish, increased hardness, and scratch resistance. Lightweight, hypoallergenic, and highly durable, Ceratanium might seem like an overkill material for a dress watch, but IWC has never shied away from challenging conventions. Kurt Klass, a legendary IWC watchmaker, played a pivotal role in the mid-1980s by overseeing the development of the ingenious Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar, a dressy, complicated piece available with a ceramic case.

Measuring 41mm in diameter and 13mm in height, the newest Portugieser features the model's mushroom-shaped chronograph pushers, a fluted crown, a thin bezel, and a convex sapphire crystal, all referencing the collection's 1930s origins. The matte Ceratanium provides a contrasting element of futurism, with a deep-black dial, numerals, hands, and a black rubber strap. However, one potential drawback of 'blacked-out' watches like this is that they may prioritize style over legibility.

Despite this, the ref. 371631 serves a different purpose. For those who choose it over shinier options, it signifies an understanding of horological history, a love for unusual materials, and an embrace of streetwear culture. This makes it the perfect choice for a sneaker-loving watch enthusiast like Ed Sheeran, blending his passion for sneakers with his love for timepieces.

Ed Sheeran's Exclusive IWC Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium: A Watch Nerd's Dream! (2026)

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