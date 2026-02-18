Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, & John Mayer UNITE for Epic 'Drive' Performance on Kimmel! (2026)

Imagine witnessing an extraordinary musical collaboration featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, all coming together for an electrifying performance—that's exactly what happened when Ed Sheeran team up with legendary artists like Dave Grohl and John Mayer on a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But here's where it gets controversial: this isn't just a typical concert moment—it's a powerful example of how iconic musicians can unite to create something truly memorable, blending genres and generations.

Ed Sheeran, the versatile singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt hits, brought his song “Drive”—a track crafted specifically for the Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 movie—alive on TV, with an all-star lineup lending their talents. The performance was further enriched by the presence of renowned musicians Blake Slatkin, Rami Jaffee, and Pino Palladino, who contributed their expertise to the stunning rendition.

During the show, the group delivered a passionate live interpretation of “Drive,” with vivid clips from the F1 film flashing behind them on dual screens, creating an immersive experience. Sheeran was joined on guitar by John Mayer, while Dave Grohl laid down powerful drum beats that added a raw energy to the track. Two backup singers complemented the performance with harmonies, elevating the entire presentation.

This particular song appeared on “F1 the Album,” released alongside the movie in June. The album features a total of 17 tracks, showcasing a diverse roster of artists such as Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Raye, Tate McRae, Don Toliver, Madison Beer, Rosé, Tiësto, and Chris Stapleton—an eclectic mix that spans genres and styles. Ahead of the release, Sheeran hinted at the fun he had creating “Drive,” especially collaborating with Grohl and Mayer, emphasizing the joy and creative energy that fueled the project.

In addition to this musical whirlwind, Ed Sheeran launched his latest studio album, “Play,” in September. The album was an ambitious project, recorded across various locations Sheeran traveled to, ultimately completed in Goa, India. Sheeran explained that “Play” was his artistic response to a very dark period in his life, aimed at spreading happiness, vibrancy, and cultural appreciation through his music—an album about overcoming hardship with creativity and positivity.

“Play” also marks the beginning of a new series of albums from Sheeran, following the success of the series that started with “Plus,” “Multiply,” “Divide,” “Subtract,” and “Equals.” The upcoming installments titled “Rewind,” “Fast-Forward,” and “Stop” promise to continue this exciting tradition of musical exploration.

And just recently, Sheeran took fans even further into his world with a Netflix special titled “One Shot With Ed Sheeran.” Shot by director Philip Barantini, this short film captures the singer walking through the streets of New York City in real time—strumming his guitar on subway cars and in various iconic locations, all while leaving a trail of amazed fans in his wake. This spontaneous, intimate performance showcases a different side of Sheeran—more raw, real, and approachable—leaving viewers eager to see more of his artistic journey.

This entire series of events underscores a central truth: in an age where collaborations can sometimes feel superficial or fleeting, the union of these talented musicians for “Drive” highlights the power of authentic, boundary-crossing creativity. But here's a question—do you think these high-profile collaborations genuinely elevate the music, or are they just clever marketing stunts? Share your thoughts and join the conversation about whether such star-studded performances truly push artistic boundaries or simply capitalize on fame.