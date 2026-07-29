Economic Updates: European, American Sessions & Central Bank Speakers (2026)

The financial markets are abuzz with anticipation as we delve into the upcoming European and American sessions, each brimming with pivotal events and insights. While the European session may seem relatively quiet, with no agenda items, it's crucial to recognize the potential for range-bound price action or further extension of the pullbacks that began during the Asian session. The American session, on the other hand, is set to deliver the Canadian CPI report, a critical indicator that will shed light on the country's inflation trajectory. The Trimmed-Mean CPI Y/Y, in particular, will be under the microscope, with expectations of a 2.0% unchanged reading.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this session is the Bank of Canada's (BoC) stance on interest rates. The BoC has left rates unchanged, as expected, but its statement regarding energy prices and inflation is particularly noteworthy. The central bank has indicated that it will continue to monitor the short-term impact of energy price shocks on headline inflation, but it will not allow higher energy prices to become persistent inflation. This nuanced approach raises a deeper question: how will the BoC balance its commitment to price stability with the potential for generalized inflation driven by energy prices?

In the American session, the market is pricing in just 21 basis points of tightening this year, which translates to a 66% chance of a rate hike in December at the earliest. This modest tightening outlook reflects the central bank's cautious approach to monetary policy. However, it also highlights the delicate balance between controlling inflation and avoiding a recession. The BoC's statement that it will consider "consecutive rises in the policy rate" if higher energy prices lead to generalized inflation underscores the potential for further rate hikes if the situation warrants it.

The central bank speakers scheduled for the European and American sessions are also worth noting. ECB's Kocher, a neutral voter, and ECB President Lagarde, who is also a neutral voter, are set to speak at 09:00 GMT/05:00 ET and 13:00 GMT/09:00 ET, respectively. Fed's Waller, another neutral voter, will speak at 13:00 GMT/09:00 ET. These speakers will likely provide valuable insights into the central banks' thinking and policy stances, which could influence market sentiment and price action.

In my opinion, the upcoming sessions are set to deliver a wealth of insights and implications for the financial markets. The BoC's nuanced approach to energy prices and inflation, coupled with the central bank speakers' remarks, will likely shape market sentiment and price action. The Canadian CPI report, particularly the Trimmed-Mean CPI Y/Y, will be a key indicator to watch, as it will provide valuable insights into the country's inflation trajectory. As we delve into these sessions, one thing is certain: the financial markets are in for a rollercoaster ride, and the central banks' decisions will play a pivotal role in shaping the market's trajectory.