Echuca Regional Health: Maternal Services Update and More Local News (2026)

In a recent health update, a concerning development has emerged: Mozzie viruses have been detected early, prompting a call to action. But what does this mean for the community?

Echuca Regional Health Steps Up

Echuca Regional Health (ERH) is taking charge of maternal services across the Campaspe Shire, a significant shift in healthcare management. This move aims to provide integrated care for families, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive approach to healthcare. But here's where it gets interesting: how will this impact the patient experience and the healthcare landscape in the region?

A Solo Adventure on the Murray

The Riverine Herald brings us a unique story of a former Inspector-General for Emergency Management embarking on a solo journey down the Murray River in April. This adventurous trip raises questions about the motivation and challenges of such a journey. What insights might this individual gain from this experience?

A Journey Through Time

In a nostalgic twist, the Riverine Herald takes us back in time with news snippets from 50, 25, and 10 years ago. This reflection offers a fascinating glimpse into the region's history and how it has evolved. And this is the part most people miss—the chance to appreciate the progress and changes that shape our communities.

Australia Day Celebrations in Tongala

Tongala's Picnic in the Park promises a vibrant celebration of Australia Day, inviting the community to come together. The event is a reminder of the importance of cultural festivities and their role in fostering community spirit. How do such events impact local communities, and what do they say about our cultural identity?

Stay tuned as we delve deeper into these stories, exploring the nuances and potential controversies that lie beneath the surface. Share your thoughts on these developments and their implications for the region.