ECB Rate Decision: Euro's Future Amid Inflation Concerns (2026)

The Euro Falls Below 1.1800 as ECB Rate Decision Looms

The EUR/USD pair has dipped to around 1.1785 during early European trading on Thursday, with the Euro (EUR) weakening against the US Dollar (USD). This comes as Eurozone inflation fell below target, and ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision. The German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales data, due later on Thursday, will also be closely watched.

Eurostat data released on Wednesday revealed that the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation eased to 1.7% YoY in January, down from 1.9% previously. Meanwhile, the core HICP rose 2.3% YoY, matching December's figure. These figures have fueled expectations of future ECB interest rate cuts, which could put downward pressure on the Euro.

Later on Thursday, all eyes will be on the ECB interest rate decision. Analysts predict that the benchmark interest rates will remain unchanged for the fifth consecutive time. Traders will be keen to hear insights from ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference, which may offer clues about the interest rate outlook for the coming months.

Bank of America analysts note that uncertainty is likely to be a key focus, with only minor changes in communication. They express a cautious optimism about a potential March cut, but emphasize the possibility of an easing bias.

Across the Atlantic, doubts about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence could impact the US Dollar. US President Donald Trump's comments on Thursday suggest he might have passed on Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the US central bank if Warsh had indicated a desire to raise interest rates.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the reserve bank for the Eurozone. Its primary mission is to maintain price stability, targeting an inflation rate of around 2%. The ECB achieves this by adjusting interest rates, with relatively high rates typically strengthening the Euro and vice versa. The ECB's Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times annually, involving the heads of Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including President Christine Lagarde.

In extreme circumstances, the ECB can employ a policy tool known as Quantitative Easing (QE). QE involves the ECB printing Euros to purchase assets, usually government or corporate bonds, from banks and financial institutions. QE generally leads to a weaker Euro and is a last resort when lower interest rates alone are insufficient to achieve price stability. The ECB utilized QE during the Great Financial Crisis (2009-2011), in 2015 when inflation remained low, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conversely, Quantitative Tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE. It is implemented after QE when economic recovery is underway and inflation rises. During QT, the ECB stops buying bonds and reining in the principal maturing on its existing bond holdings, which is typically positive for the Euro.