Eastern NC Radio: The River's New Journey (2026)

Big changes are coming to the airwaves of Eastern North Carolina, and it’s bound to shake things up for listeners. Dick Broadcasting’s Classic Hits station, “92.3/101.1 The River,” is splitting its simulcast, marking the end of an era for this beloved regional radio staple. But here’s where it gets interesting: while 92.3 WQSL Jacksonville will stick to its current format, it’s also getting a major upgrade. The station is boosting its signal from a Class C2 to a Class C1, pumping out 100kW/246m, which will not only strengthen its reach in New Bern and Kinston but also spill into the adjacent Wilmington market. This move isn’t just about better coverage—it’s a strategic play to carve out a stronger presence in a competitive landscape.

And this is the part most people miss: the split will allow 101.1 WQZL Belhaven to debut a brand-new, yet-to-be-announced format, targeting listeners in New Bern and Greenville. This isn’t the first time these sister stations have gone their separate ways—they were briefly unpaired from 2010 to 2013—but it’s the first time in over a decade that they’ll be offering distinct programming. Since 2002, the duo has cycled through formats like Rhythmic CHR, Adult R&B, Variety Hits, Country, and, most recently, the Classic Hits-focused “The River.”

The stations have already started teasing the change with on-air promos, but the exact timing remains a mystery. Is this a bold move to revitalize local radio, or a risky gamble in an era of streaming dominance? One thing’s for sure: Eastern North Carolina’s radio scene is about to get a lot more dynamic. What do you think? Will the split breathe new life into the region’s airwaves, or is this a nostalgia-killer for loyal “River” listeners? Let us know in the comments—this is a conversation worth having.

