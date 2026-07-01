EastEnders Spoilers Next Week (January 12-15): Ravi's Shocking Confession, Abi's Memorial & More! (2026)

Get ready for some major drama in Albert Square! We've got 12 juicy spoilers for the upcoming week on EastEnders, and trust me, you won't want to miss a single moment. From shocking confessions to unexpected alliances, this week is packed with twists and turns that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Ravi's Dark Secret Unveiled: After a night of amnesia, Ravi discovers a terrible truth about his involvement in a mysterious incident. Will he confess all to Priya, and what will be the consequences? Linda's Generous Offer: Bea takes a shine to Max, and Linda offers to help by collecting her belongings. However, a school issue with Ollie derails their plans. Max steps in, but will Bea's 'date' with him go as smoothly as expected? Patrick's Guilt Trip: The Trueman family's visit to Anthony's chapel of rest leaves Patrick feeling guilty. Yolande suggests inviting Jasmine over, but will Patrick take her advice and make amends? Max's Surprise Date: Bea believes she's going on a date with Max, leaving him surprised. He goes along with it for Linda's sake, but will this lead to more complications? Lily's Fury: Jasmine, babysitting Charli, warms up to Patrick at the bar, unaware that Charli's monitor isn't working. When Lily returns and finds Charli crying, she lashes out at Jasmine. Will this spark a new feud? George's Business Venture: Having sold The Vic, George announces his plan to buy Walford East! Will this move pay off, or will it lead to more drama? Bea and Linda's Growing Tensions: Bea feels embarrassed, believing Linda set up a fake date. Meanwhile, Max faces Lauren and Oscar's wrath over his lateness. Will their animosity escalate? Jasmine's Descent: After arguing with Lily, Jasmine is invited by Patrick to stay at No.20. However, she spirals when Oscar tries to talk to her. Will she accept the Trueman family's support? Abi's Memorial: As the Branning and Beale families prepare for Abi's memorial, Lauren bans Max from attending. Max writes a speech, asking Lauren and Oscar to read it on his behalf. Will his words be heard? Jack's Pressure: Jack pushes Ravi to take his police informant work further. Will Ravi agree, or will he draw the line? Chelsea's Slip-Up: Jasmine returns to the Square still under the influence, and Chelsea confronts her about her behavior towards Patrick. But Chelsea accidentally reveals a shocking truth about Anthony. How will Jasmine react to this revelation? Penny and Vinny's Date: Gina encourages Penny to explore her relationship with Vinny beyond a one-night stand. Will their date at Container Junction ignite a new romance, or will it fizzle out?

Catch all the drama on EastEnders, airing Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. Don't forget to catch up on BBC iPlayer, where episodes drop early at 6am.

And remember, in the world of soap operas, nothing is ever as it seems. So, what do you think? Will Ravi confess? Will Jasmine find peace? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss these intriguing storylines!