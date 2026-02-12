EastEnders Spoiler: Kat, Zoe, and Jasmine's Explosive Reunion! (2026)

Get ready for a dramatic reunion! Kat, Zoe, and Jasmine are about to face each other once again in a gripping episode of EastEnders. This encounter promises to be filled with tension, secrets, and potentially life-altering decisions.

Episode 7263, airing on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM on BBC One, will see Kat return from her time away, determined to see Zoe in prison. She brings Jasmine along, setting the stage for a confrontation that could change everything.

Zoe's decision to plead guilty, claiming self-defense, is a bold move. Kat suggests revealing Chrissie's involvement to the police, but Zoe refuses, fearing the repercussions for Jasmine. But here's where it gets controversial... Jasmine's actions take an unexpected turn, tricking Kat into believing she'll speak to the police, while secretly planning to escape Walford with Oscar.

Meanwhile, Nugget's move into Ravi's flat creates an uncomfortable atmosphere. Ravi struggles with his guilt, and the tension escalates when Nugget demands to know why Ravi didn't visit him in the hospital. This could lead to some explosive confrontations!

Elsewhere, Billy worries about George's growing closeness to Nicola and decides to share Teddy's warning. Could this be the beginning of a new conflict?

Also, Ian clashes with Councillor Barker over Elaine's new Peacock Palace sign, adding a touch of humor to the drama. And, in a poignant moment, Linda makes plans to remember Mick on his birthday.

