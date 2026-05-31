EastEnders Christmas Special Blunder: Did You Spot It? (2026)

Fans of EastEnders have recently uncovered a significant oversight in the much-anticipated Christmas special. The festive episode delivered a shocking plot twist when Anthony Trueman met an untimely demise under mysterious circumstances at the Queen Vic pub.

In the episode aired on Boxing Day, viewers witnessed a heart-wrenching moment as Anthony's father, Patrick, received the heartbreaking news of his son's passing. However, something unusual caught the attention of the audience during this poignant scene.

Many fans are convinced that Scott Maslen, who appears alongside Patrick actor Rudolph Walker, was seen silently mimicking his lines. One viewer commented, "Did anyone else catch that? Clearly, the BBC didn’t!"

Another viewer shared, "I noticed his mouth moving and thought he was just trying not to cry. Now that you mention it, I can see what you mean." A third fan pointed out, "This is something that often happens; many actors mouth their lines to stay in sync with the script, and most of the time they don’t even realize they are doing it."

Meanwhile, Nicholas Bailey, the actor who portrayed Anthony for 25 years, has spoken out about his exit from the show. Following the dramatic events that led to Anthony's death, he expressed sadness over leaving the series but also excitement for what lies ahead. "I felt a sense of loss knowing this chapter is closing, yet I’m eager for the thrilling story developments set to unfold in 2026," he said.

Nicholas continued, "I have a deep love for EastEnders and am thrilled to see the show continue to flourish. While I'm saddened to bid farewell to Anthony, I take comfort in knowing that my departure will provide amazing opportunities for my fellow cast members in the wake of his death."

Reflecting on the creative direction of his character's exit, he stated, "When our producer Ben Wadey revealed the plans for Anthony’s storyline, I was genuinely shocked. It was a brilliant move because, in hindsight, Anthony was always like a pressure cooker, holding in his emotions until he could no longer contain them. This time, however, the pressure was too much!"

He added, "Christmas story arcs are monumental in soap operas, so being part of a major Christmas Day storyline and having a significant exit was truly a privilege! It’s bittersweet, of course, because it signifies my departure, and I have felt incredibly welcomed since my return to EastEnders."

"The storyline itself has been fantastic, offering me far more to explore than I had anticipated. It’s been rewarding to step outside my comfort zone and tackle spectacular scenes filled with remarkable lines."

What do you think about these behind-the-scenes moments? Did you notice the blunder, or were you too caught up in the drama? Share your thoughts!