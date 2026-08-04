East-West Rail Corridor Flood Impact: ARTC Network Update Explained (2026)

Managing the Impact of East-West Rail Corridor Floods: A Network Update

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is actively addressing the challenges posed by recent heavy rainfall across the East-West rail corridor. As of now, sections between Ooldea and Watson in the remote regions of South Australia remain closed due to the impact of flooding.

Yesterday's floodwaters caused significant damage to the tracks, but the good news is that the waters have receded, allowing for an initial assessment of the extent of the damage. Additionally, inspections are currently underway on the Broken Hill line following heavy rainfall (up to 130mm) in the past 24 hours at Yunta.

ARTC has strategically mobilized its teams and equipment to key locations, ensuring a swift response to recovery efforts once it is safe and feasible. The corporation is committed to real-time monitoring of on-ground conditions and maintains close collaboration with specialist weather providers to stay informed.

The closures are implemented in strict adherence to ARTC's extreme weather policy, with the utmost priority given to the safety of its personnel, customers, and the overall integrity of the network. ARTC remains in direct communication with its customers, providing timely updates as the situation evolves.

Stay tuned for further updates as ARTC continues to navigate these challenging conditions.