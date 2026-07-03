East Midlands Miners Demand Pension Justice: 32 Years of Delayed Funds (2026)

Former East Midlands miners are demanding the release of their pension funds, which have been frozen for over three decades. This issue is not just about money; it's about justice and the legacy of a once-mighty industry. The miners' story is a powerful reminder of the impact of political decisions on individual lives and the importance of addressing historical injustices.

The Conservative government's decision to take over the miners' pension scheme in 1994 was a double-edged sword. While they guaranteed the fund's value, they also retained a 50% share of any investment surpluses. This arrangement has been a source of frustration for former mineworkers like Mick Newton, who has been campaigning for a fairer deal since 2015. He argues that the 50-50 surplus share is the root cause of their injustice, and he believes they are near the finish line in their fight for a better deal.

Charles Chiverton, another former miner and spokesperson for the campaign, adds that the situation could have been avoided if they had been allowed to remain as a separate scheme. He believes that new pension regulators in 1995 should have treated them like any other public sector pension scheme, but instead, they are stuck in a 'ridiculous situation'.

The impact of this dispute is significant. On average, former mine workers have received around an extra £100 a week through cash released in previous budgets. However, the miners claim that if the surplus sharing scheme was scrapped, this amount would be doubled. Mick Newton estimates that this could benefit former mining communities to the tune of £100 million annually in areas like Mansfield and Sherwood Forest constituency.

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, supports the mineworkers' campaign and emphasizes the importance of putting money in the pockets of former mineworkers in his constituency. He believes that this will stimulate local economies and support the communities that once relied on the mining industry.

The government, however, has acknowledged the issue and committed to finding a solution. A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson stated that they have delivered on their commitment to reverse an historic injustice and transfer the £1.5 billion Mineworkers' Pension Scheme Investment Reserve to its members. Minister Chris McDonald recently met with trustees, and the government promises to keep working towards a fairer deal for all workers.

This case raises deeper questions about the role of government in addressing historical injustices and the impact of political decisions on vulnerable communities. It also highlights the importance of listening to the voices of those most affected by these decisions. As Mick Newton says, 'No more delays'. The time for action is now, and the government must act swiftly to deliver a fairer deal for these former mineworkers and their families.