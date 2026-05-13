Earthquake in Iran: What You Need to Know (2026)

A powerful 4.3-magnitude earthquake has struck Gerash, Iran, leaving residents shaken and curious about the future of their town. As the ground rumbled, the impact was felt across the region, highlighting the unpredictable nature of natural disasters. This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such events. With the potential for aftershocks and the need for immediate response, the aftermath of this earthquake will undoubtedly shape the future of Gerash and its community.