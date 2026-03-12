Brit drivers can earn £100 a year for charging their cars at home under a new scheme that's set to revolutionize the EV charging experience. But here's where it gets controversial... While many drivers are already aware of the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs), not everyone knows that they can be rewarded for charging their cars at home. The scheme, introduced by Pod, a leading EV charging provider, offers a unique opportunity for drivers to earn cash and vouchers by simply plugging in their EVs during off-peak hours. So, how does it work? Customers who sign up for the Pod Rewards scheme can earn £100 a year through cash and vouchers. But the catch? You have to be a customer of an EV charging provider like Pod, and you need to be on a single rate or two-rate domestic electricity tariff. Now, here's the part most people miss... The scheme is not exclusive to a particular energy supplier, which means that regardless of who your energy provider is, you can still earn these rewards. All you need is a £10 balance to start withdrawing your cash. And the best part? The scheme is designed to help Britons cope with rising energy bills and electricity costs. So, how does it work in practice? By adjusting charging windows for when grid demand is lower and supply of renewable energy is higher, drivers benefit from cheaper charging rates. This means that not only are you earning money, but you're also helping to reduce the strain on the national grid. But is it worth it? Well, according to Melanie Lane, CEO at Pod, the scheme redefines the charging experience for home customers and rewards them for choosing to charge with Pod, without compromising on ease and simplicity. And with Pod being one of the UK's most popular EV charging providers, having installed more than 250,000 chargers since 2009, it's clear that the scheme has the potential to make a real difference. So, are you ready to join the revolution and earn £100 a year for charging your car at home? The choice is yours, but don't miss out on this unique opportunity to save money and help the environment. And remember, if you have any questions or comments, feel free to share them in the comments section below. We'd love to hear your thoughts on this controversial new scheme!