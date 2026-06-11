Eagles Undrafted Free Agents: Who to Watch in 2026 (2026)

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season, and while they've made some strategic moves, there are still some key areas to watch. The team's undrafted free agents (UDFA) class is a mix of intriguing prospects and potential contributors, each bringing something unique to the table. Among these players, Dae'Quan Wright, a tight end from Ole Miss, stands out for his ability to get open for big plays and his decent inline blocking skills. Wright's performance last season, catching 39 passes on 55 targets for 635 yards and five touchdowns, makes him a valuable asset for the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion. With the addition of Wright, the Eagles are likely to experiment with multi-tight end personnel packages, a trend that has been gaining traction in the NFL.

Another UDFA to watch is Deontae Lawson, a linebacker from Alabama. Lawson's quick feet, disciplined eyes, and lean frame make him a versatile player who could contribute to the team's special teams and rotational defense. However, his physicality and ability to hold up in the trenches are still a question mark. The Eagles' UDFA class also includes Kapena Gushiken and Joshua Weru, who received significant signing bonuses and total guarantees, indicating their potential value to the team.

The Eagles' wide receiver corps is in a state of flux, with the impending trade of A.J. Brown and the emergence of DeVonta Smith as a potential WR1. The team is also considering Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Darius Cooper, with the latter two having combined for only five special teams snaps. The Eagles need a dirty work guy, and Cooper showed potential in that role last year. The team's depth at the 3-4-5 spots is a concern, with Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise Brown being the only reliable options.

The Eagles' quarterback situation is another area of interest. Jalen Hurts has been a key player for the team, and his selection in the 2020 draft was influenced by owner Jeffrey Lurie's interest in investing heavily in the position. Lurie's involvement in football decisions has had mixed results, but his commitment to the quarterback position has been a driving force for the team's success.

In conclusion, the Philadelphia Eagles' UDFA class and other strategic moves set the stage for an intriguing 2026 season. While there are questions about the team's depth and certain positions, the Eagles' ability to adapt and innovate, coupled with their talented players, makes them a force to be reckoned with in the NFC East.