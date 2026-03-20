Eagles OC Search: Jim Bob Cooter's Second Interview & What It Means for the Offense! (2026)

Hold onto your seats, Eagles fans, because the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator is heating up—and it’s sparking some serious debate. Could Jim Bob Cooter be the man for the job? According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles held a second interview with Cooter, the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator, just one day after their initial meeting on Tuesday. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Cooter truly the best fit, or are the Eagles simply leaning on a familiar face? After all, he’s no stranger to the organization, having worked as a consultant in 2021 before teaming up with Doug Pederson in 2022 and Shane Steichen for the past three seasons. His play-calling experience with the Detroit Lions (which ended in 2018) certainly adds to his resume, but is that enough to justify the move? Especially after the Kevin Patullo experiment fizzled out in 2025, fans are left wondering: Are the Eagles just replacing one Nick Sirianni ally with another? And this is the part most people miss: If Cooter gets the job, how much will the offense really change? NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in, noting that while Cooter and Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion aren’t household names, they’re part of a diligent search for the right fit. The Eagles aren’t rushing the decision, and Sirianni could always step in to call plays if needed—though, let’s be honest, his play-calling history isn’t exactly inspiring. So, is the team setting the stage for a backup plan? Or are they genuinely confident they’ll land a strong offensive coordinator? What do you think? Is Cooter the right choice, or should the Eagles keep looking? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.