Hold onto your seats, Eagles fans, because the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator is heating up—and it’s sparking some serious debate. Could Jim Bob Cooter be the man for the job? According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles held a second interview with Cooter, the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator, just one day after their initial meeting on Tuesday. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Cooter truly the best fit, or are the Eagles simply leaning on a familiar face? After all, he’s no stranger to the organization, having worked as a consultant in 2021 before teaming up with Doug Pederson in 2022 and Shane Steichen for the past three seasons. His play-calling experience with the Detroit Lions (which ended in 2018) certainly adds to his resume, but is that enough to justify the move? Especially after the Kevin Patullo experiment fizzled out in 2025, fans are left wondering: Are the Eagles just replacing one Nick Sirianni ally with another? And this is the part most people miss: If Cooter gets the job, how much will the offense really change? NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in, noting that while Cooter and Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion aren’t household names, they’re part of a diligent search for the right fit. The Eagles aren’t rushing the decision, and Sirianni could always step in to call plays if needed—though, let’s be honest, his play-calling history isn’t exactly inspiring. So, is the team setting the stage for a backup plan? Or are they genuinely confident they’ll land a strong offensive coordinator? What do you think? Is Cooter the right choice, or should the Eagles keep looking? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.
Eagles OC Search: Jim Bob Cooter's Second Interview & What It Means for the Offense! (2026)
References
- https://awfulannouncing.com/nfl/tony-romo-nails-call-broncos-td-bills.html
- https://www.outkick.com/culture/texans-player-wears-pro-palestinian-eye-black-during-espn-segment
- https://www.tmz.com/2026/01/27/bill-belichick-snub-hall-of-fame-first-ballot-patriots-nfl/
- https://awfulannouncing.com/college-football/playoff-semifinal-viewership-down-from-last-year.html
- https://www.raidersbeat.com/insider-lists-front-runners-for-raiders-hc-job/
- https://www.bleedinggreennation.com/news/169770/eagles-jim-bob-cooter-reportedly-meet-for-second-interview
Top Articles
England vs. South Africa: Springbok Legends Preview a Tough Test for the Red Rose
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: A Real-Life Hamza Mazari in Nagpur!
Howie Rose Retires: A Mets Broadcast Legend's Final Season—Best Moments & Legacy
Latest Posts
The Ultimate TV Hoax: Jury Duty's Unbelievable Return
Nobel Prize Winner Gerd Binnig: Revolutionizing Nanoscience with the STM & AFM
Recommended Articles
- Rylan Clark: The New Strictly Host? BBC's Top Choice for a Fresh Lineup
- Ripple Survey: Digital Assets Are a Strategic Necessity for Banks, Fintechs, and Corporates
- Dollar Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Hawkish, Fed's Next Move
- Why Mike Chernoff Stays with the Guardians: A Look at Franchising Stability
- England's Dominance in UEFA Coefficient: Securing the 5th Champions League Spot
- Why Did Kane Unmask in 2003? The Untold Story Revealed!
- Gabriel Jesus: Overcoming Injury, Faith, and Arsenal's Title Push | Exclusive Interview Highlights
- Iran's Drone Attack on Kuwait Oil Refinery and Israeli Strikes on Tehran
- American Student James Gracey Found Dead in Barcelona: What We Know So Far
- New Clues About Primordial Plasma: Quark-Gluon Plasma in Small Collisions?
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Reading's Indoor Golf Center Expansion: 18-Hole Mini Golf Course! 🎉
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Gabriel Jesus: Overcoming Injury, Faith, and Arsenal's Title Push | Exclusive Interview Highlights
- Piton de la Fournaise Eruption: Elderly Man Collapses on Lava Flow Trail
- Unblocking Websites: Troubleshooting Cloudflare Security Blocks
- BCCI's Early Planning: Probables for the 2027 ODI World Cup Revealed
- Aunt Rhonda's Impact: Bringing Health Services to a Pharmacy Desert
- Iga Świątek's Shocking Miami Open Loss: End of an Era?
- Project Hail Mary's Shocking Ending Explained: Ryan Gosling & Drew Goddard Interview
- Pleasley Pond Disaster: Wildlife at Risk! | Urgent Conservation Efforts Needed
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- WNBA Salary Deal: A Historic Win for Women's Sports
- Steelers Eye North Dakota State QB Cole Payton & Andrew McCutchen's Rangers Comeback | On Sports
- Scotland's Iconic Goals: Vote for the Greatest
- Scotland's Greatest Goal: Dalglish v Narey
- Rylan Clark: The New Strictly Host? BBC's Top Choice for a Fresh Lineup
- Top 8 Reasons to Visit Greece | The Ultimate Summer Destination 2024
- KKR's Weak Link: Ex-Player Calls Out Captain Rahane's Leadership
- Mo Salah Injury Update: Out vs Brighton, Return Uncertain
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- Gabriel Jesus: Overcoming Injury, Faith, and Arsenal's Title Push | Exclusive Interview Highlights
- Gold Rebounds, Silver Struggles: How Oil Prices & Geopolitics Impact Precious Metals in 2026
- US Environmental Policy: A History of Harm and Neglect
- Forza Horizon 6: Unlocking the Ultimate Customization Experience
- Reading's Indoor Golf Center Expansion: 18-Hole Mini Golf Course! 🎉
- 2027 BMW i3 Touring: A Sleek Wagon Teased by BMW
- Dollar Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Hawkish, Fed's Next Move
- Iga Świątek's Shocking Miami Open Loss: End of an Era?
- Rylan Clark: The New Strictly Host? BBC's Top Choice for a Fresh Lineup
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Dollar Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Hawkish, Fed's Next Move
- KKR's Weak Link Rahane and Costly Decisions: A Former Player's Warning
- Gabriel Jesus: Overcoming Injury, Faith, and Arsenal's Title Push | Exclusive Interview Highlights
- Supercars Ace Ryan Wood Returns to GT World Challenge with Steve Brooks
- European Stocks Rebound: Oil Falls, Banks Lead the Rally & ECB Rate Hikes Bets
- Aunt Rhonda's Impact: Bringing Health Services to a Pharmacy Desert
- Dollar Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Hawkish, Fed's Next Move
- Ripple Survey: Digital Assets Are a Strategic Necessity for Banks, Fintechs, and Corporates
- Tilly and Holly Ramsay: Sisters' Extreme Workout Routines and Family Dynamics
- Mo Salah Injury Update: Out vs Brighton, Return Uncertain
- Scotland's Iconic Goals: Vote for the Greatest
- Gold Rebounds, Silver Struggles: How Oil Prices & Geopolitics Impact Precious Metals in 2026
- Carabao Cup Final 2026: Arsenal vs Man City - More Than Just a Trophy?
- England poised for fifth Champions League spot: What it means for youTube football fans in 2026
- Calvert-Lewin's Leeds Form Earns England Call-Up | World Cup Preparation
- Google's AI Plans for Fitbit: Your Medical Records at Stake?
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- Gallerist's Victorian Flat Tour: A Craft Lover's Paradise
- US-Israel-Iran War: Rising Fuel Prices, Travel Alerts, and Global Impact
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Supercars Ace Ryan Wood Returns to GT World Challenge with Steve Brooks
- KKR's Weak Link Rahane and Costly Decisions: A Former Player's Warning
- Scotland's Iconic Goals: Vote for the Greatest
- Liverpool's Transfer Woes: Jamal Musiala-like Talent Vincent Joseph Linked with Man United Move
- Carabao Cup Final 2026: Arsenal vs Man City - More Than Just a Trophy?
- The Surprising Connection: Gas, Fiber, and Exercise
- Artemis II: NASA Rolls Out Moon Mission to Pad Ahead of April 1 Launch Window
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- Wildlife Crisis: Pleasley Pond Accidentally Drained - Swans, Toads, and Kingfishers at Risk!
- 3 UK Stocks to Buy as FTSE 100 Drops: Aviva, Marks & Spencer, Volex
- Reading's Indoor Golf Center Expansion: 18-Hole Mini Golf Course! 🎉
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal's INSANE First Ball Six Off Jadeja in RR Practice! | IPL 2026 Prep
- Iran's Drone Attack on Kuwait Oil Refinery and Israeli Strikes on Tehran
- TSA Shutdown: Unpaid Officers Cause Unpredictable Airport Delays
- Alex Rodriguez's Transformation: From Boston's Villain to a Changed Man
- England's Dominance in UEFA Coefficient: Securing the 5th Champions League Spot
- Aunt Rhonda's Impact: Bringing Health Services to a Pharmacy Desert
- Banks & Fintechs Embrace Digital Assets: The Future of Finance is Here!
- US Environmental Policy: A History of Harm and Neglect
- Iran's Drone Attack on Kuwait Oil Refinery and Israeli Strikes on Tehran
- TSA Shutdown: Unpaid Officers Cause Unpredictable Airport Delays
- Emergency TSA Delays: What to Expect at the Airport During the Shutdown
- Mo Salah Injury Update: Out vs Brighton, Return Uncertain
- Supercars Ace Ryan Wood Returns to GT World Challenge with Steve Brooks
- Tadej Pogačar's Quest for Cycling Immortality: Can He Win Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo?
- 2027 BMW i3 Touring: A Sleek Wagon Teased by BMW
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- Banks & Fintechs Embrace Digital Assets: The Future of Finance is Here!
- Mo Salah Injury Update: Out vs Brighton, Return Uncertain
- Microsoft March Update Breaks Teams, OneDrive Sign-Ins: Fix & Workaround (Windows 11 KB5079473)
- American Student James Gracey Found Dead in Barcelona: What We Know So Far
- Mo Salah Injury Update: Out vs Brighton, Return Uncertain
- England poised for fifth Champions League spot: What it means for youTube football fans in 2026
- Flyers' Goalie Ersson Shines in Shootout Win Over Kings
- Dollar Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Hawkish, Fed's Next Move
- Gold Rebounds, Silver Struggles: How Oil Prices & Geopolitics Impact Precious Metals in 2026
- Rylan Clark: The New Strictly Host? BBC's Top Choice for a Fresh Lineup
Article information
Author: Horacio Brakus JD
Last Updated:
Views: 6009
Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Horacio Brakus JD
Birthday: 1999-08-21
Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804
Phone: +5931039998219
Job: Sales Strategist
Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving
Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.