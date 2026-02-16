Eagles' New Offensive Coordinator: Sean Mannion's Rise from Packers to Philly (2026)

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a bold move to revive their struggling offense, and it’s sparking conversations across the NFL. In a surprising yet strategic hire, the Eagles have appointed Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator, as first reported by NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can Mannion replicate his success in Green Bay and turn Philly’s offense into a powerhouse? Let’s dive in.

Mannion, who joined the Packers as an offensive assistant in 2024 and was promoted to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2025 season, has been instrumental in the development of key players. Notably, he played a significant role in the maturation of Jordan Love and the impressive rise of backup quarterback Malik Willis, who has become one of the league’s most reliable reserve signal-callers. This track record has Eagles fans hopeful—but also raises questions about how his coaching style will translate to a new team with different dynamics.

The Eagles’ offense hit a low point in 2025, ranking 19th in scoring and 24th in yards—their worst performance under head coach Nick Sirianni. Mannion’s challenge is clear: revitalize a unit that has lost its spark. But this is the part most people miss—Mannion’s success in Green Bay wasn’t just about player development; it was about tailoring strategies to fit the strengths of his quarterbacks. Will he be able to do the same for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ roster? And more importantly, can he do it quickly enough to make an impact in the upcoming season?

The team has officially confirmed the hire, but the real work is just beginning. As Mannion steps into this high-pressure role, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how he’ll reshape Philly’s offensive identity. Will this move pay off, or will it be another missed opportunity? One thing’s for sure: the Eagles are betting big on Mannion’s potential. What do you think—is this the right call, or are the Eagles setting themselves up for disappointment? Let us know in the comments!