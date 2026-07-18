Eagles Free Agency Breakdown: What's Left to Do? | Tight End, Edge, CB, WR, Safety Analysis (2026)

The Eagles' free agency strategy is a fascinating topic, especially considering the team's recent success and the need to maintain a competitive edge. Here's an analysis of their moves and future plans, with a heavy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

Tight End: A Familiar Story

The Eagles' tight end situation is a bit of a rollercoaster. They started with only Cameron Latu under contract, and it seemed likely they'd let Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra walk. But, as often happens, the Eagles changed course and re-signed Calcaterra. The real question is whether they'll bring back Goedert, which would be a strategic move to avoid dead money on the salary cap. The current depth chart includes Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Calcaterra, Latu, E.J. Jenkins, and Jaheim Bell. While this group has potential, it's a bit of a gamble, especially with Goedert's uncertain future. I'd be surprised if they don't address this position again, either through free agency or the draft.

Edge Defender: A Needed Boost

The loss of Jaelan Phillips to the Panthers is a significant setback. The Eagles' edge defender group now consists of Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Jose Ramirez, Arnold Ebiketie, and Brandon Graham. Smith and Hunt showed promise, but they're undersized. Ebiketie has talent, but he's also small. The Eagles could benefit from adding a bigger edge defender, either through free agency or a trade. This position is crucial for their defensive strategy, and I'd be surprised if they don't make a move to strengthen it.

Cornerback: A Solid Foundation

The Eagles' cornerback situation is looking strong. They've signed Riq Woolen, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean, with DeJean playing outside and Woolen in the slot. This trio provides a solid foundation, and the team has a few promising young players like Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett. However, the fact that Ringo, Woolen, and others are set to become free agents next year is a potential concern. The Eagles might consider drafting a corner in the third round to ensure long-term stability.

Wide Receiver: A Draft Day Decision

The wide receiver position is an interesting one. Jahan Dotson left in free agency, and A.J. Brown's future is uncertain. The Eagles might consider adding a competent veteran, even if they keep Brown. The draft class is strong, and I'd be shocked if they don't select a wide receiver in the first two days. This position is crucial for the team's success, and they'll need to make a decision soon.

Safety: A Year-Round Concern

The safety position is a bit of a wild card. The Eagles have Andrew Mukuba and Sydney Brown, but there are concerns about Mukuba's durability. The team might consider re-signing Marcus Epps, but even then, the safety duo might not be strong enough. The Eagles have a history of needing a safety, and this year is no different. It's a position they'll need to address consistently.

In summary, the Eagles' free agency moves are a mix of strategic decisions and necessary adjustments. While they've made some solid acquisitions, there are still areas where they need to strengthen their roster. The draft will play a significant role, and the team's ability to address these needs will determine their success in the upcoming season.