Eagles Fire Offensive Coordinator: What's Next for the Offense? (2026)

In a shocking move, the Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with their offensive mastermind, Kevin Patullo, leaving fans and experts alike in a frenzy. But was this decision justified?

Eagles' Head Coach Nick Sirianni's Bold Move:

Nick Sirianni's statement revealed a tough call, acknowledging Patullo's significant contributions to the team's success over half a decade. Patullo's journey with the Eagles began in 2021 as the pass game coordinator, rising to associate head coach in 2023, and finally, offensive coordinator in 2025. His promotion to the top offensive role came after Kellen Moore's departure to the Saints.

The Controversial Firing:

However, the 2025 season saw Patullo's play calling under scrutiny, and his dismissal seemed inevitable. Despite the criticism, Patullo's impact on the team's achievements cannot be understated. This move raises questions: Was the firing solely based on recent performance? Or were there other factors at play?

The Search for a New Play Caller:

Now, Sirianni faces the challenge of finding a replacement who can unlock the full potential of the Eagles' offense. With a talented roster, the new coordinator must deliver where Patullo couldn't this season.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Will the Eagles opt for an internal promotion or seek fresh talent from outside? The decision could shape the team's future, sparking debates among fans and analysts. What do you think? Is this a fair call, or is there more to the story?