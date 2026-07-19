Eagles Draft Pick: Micah Morris' Potential and Development (2026)

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL Draft class is finally getting some much-needed attention, and one name that stands out is Micah Morris. While he's being hailed as a developmental gamble, I believe there's more to this pick than meets the eye. In my opinion, Morris has the physical tools to be a game-changer, but his success will depend on how the Eagles handle his development. Let's dive into the details.

The Physical Specimen

What makes Morris so intriguing is his athletic testing result. With a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.96 out of 10.00, he's a rare physical specimen. Standing at 6'5" and 344 pounds with an 83-inch wingspan, Morris has the explosiveness and movement skills that almost nobody at his weight produces. His quick get-off and fluidity on pulls are notable, and they directly relate to the zone-run concepts the Eagles want to develop. This is where his large hands give him a natural advantage, as his grip strength looks very good.

However, there's a catch. Morris plays incredibly upright, which creates openings into his frame that elite NFL interior rushers will exploit immediately. His tendency to over-set against speed rushers leaves inside counter opportunities that quicker defenders will consistently find. This is a persistent technical issue that will determine whether his physical gifts translate to the NFL. In my view, this is a player who has not always played up to the standard his physical tools should demand.

The Development Gamble

Morris is not a finished product, and his limited experience and exposure make him a developmental gamble. He didn't become a full-time starter until his fifth year at Georgia, and his career snap count sits under 1,700. While the competition at Georgia is high, his exposure to elite pass rushers in live game situations is still limited. NFL defensive tackles and interior rushers will present problems he has not consistently seen, and processing stunts and blitzes at NFL speed will require development.

The Eagles are relying on Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen at guard in 2026, and having someone develop behind them with a physical ceiling makes a lot of sense. Morris on the active roster, where he can learn the system and develop his fundamentals for a full year before anyone asks him to do anything meaningful, is the realistic and correct expectation. In my perspective, this is a pick for 2027 and 2028, not for 2026.

The Takeaway

Micah Morris has the physical tools to be a game-changer, but his success will depend on how the Eagles handle his development. If they get his pad level right, build his fundamentals, and give him the time to accumulate snaps in practice before asking him to play, then the tools are there for something worth watching. As a late-round swing, I like this one. But the key is to be patient and let Morris develop at his own pace. In my opinion, this is a pick for the future, not the present.