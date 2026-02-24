Eagles 2026: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' Future in Philadelphia (2026)

Eagles News: Is Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' hot seat a reality in 2026? The Philadelphia Eagles' future is up for debate as the team navigates a challenging season. With the retirement of Vic Fangio on the horizon, the Eagles are left with a crucial decision: who will replace him? The 'Hot Seat' award goes to Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, who are under scrutiny for the team's underperformance in the 2025 season. But here's where it gets controversial: while Hurts has shown resilience in the past, the team's performance has been inconsistent. Will the Eagles consider other options if Hurts doesn't have a bounce-back season? The NFL Mock Draft Monday article explores the possibility of the Eagles returning to Georgia for their next draft pick. Additionally, the Sliding Doors article discusses the Eagles' potential hires for the upcoming season, including Jonathan Gannon and Jim Schwartz. The team's future is uncertain, and the Eagles must make a decision that will impact their success in the coming years. Will they stick with the current staff or look elsewhere for a replacement? The controversy and uncertainty surrounding the Eagles' future make this a topic worth discussing. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!