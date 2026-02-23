E. coli Outbreak: Pizza Pops Recall in Canada - 7 Hospitalized, 29 Sickened (2026)

A shocking health crisis is unfolding, and it's hitting close to home for many Canadians. The beloved Pizza Pops, a staple in many households, have been linked to a disturbing E. coli outbreak, with a growing number of illnesses and hospitalizations reported.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a recall for Pillsbury Pizza Pops, citing potential contamination with E. coli O26. As of the latest update, a staggering 29 cases of illness have been reported, with 12 of those in Alberta alone. The situation has worsened since the initial recall, with hospitalizations rising from 5 to 7. The agency has not disclosed the locations of these hospitalizations, leaving many to wonder about the full extent of the outbreak.

But here's where it gets controversial: the recall has been expanded to include more Pizza Pops products, with roughly a dozen items now on the list. This expansion suggests that the initial contamination may have been more widespread than initially thought. The affected products include popular flavors like Pepperoni, Bacon, and Supremo Extreme, which are now being pulled from markets and distribution centers across Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has urged consumers to avoid these recalled products, as E. coli infections can affect anyone exposed and can even be spread by those who are asymptomatic. The symptoms of infection can range from mild to severe, including nausea, vomiting, headaches, and diarrhea. Some cases may require hospitalization and could lead to long-lasting health effects or, in extreme cases, death.

And this is the part most people miss: even if you haven't consumed the recalled products, you could still be at risk. E. coli infections can be transmitted from person to person, so it's crucial to practice good hygiene and avoid close contact with those who may be infected. The situation is a stark reminder of the importance of food safety and the potential consequences of contaminated food.

As the investigation continues, the public health notice will be updated. For now, stay informed, avoid the recalled products, and be vigilant about your health and the health of those around you. This outbreak serves as a stark reminder that sometimes, even our favorite treats can carry hidden dangers.

What are your thoughts on this developing story? Do you think enough is being done to ensure food safety? Share your opinions in the comments below!