Dynasty Warriors: Origins on Switch 2 - Variable Frame Rate Option Explored! (2026)

Hold onto your swords, Dynasty Warriors fans! The highly anticipated Dynasty Warriors: Origins is charging onto the Switch 2 next week, and there's a crucial decision to make: how will you experience the action? The game offers two distinct frame rate options, and the choice could significantly impact your gameplay.

Previously, the developers, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, announced the Musou title would run at a locked, 'stable' 30fps on Nintendo's new hybrid console. But now, with reviews hitting the web, a 'variable' frame rate option has also been confirmed, offering a potential glimpse of smoother gameplay.

Now, you might be thinking, "60fps sounds amazing!" And you're not wrong. However, it's not quite that simple. As revealed in tests by the YouTube channel Cycu1, the game's quality mode delivers a consistent 30fps. The variable mode aims for 60fps, but often fluctuates, mostly hovering between the 50s and high 40s.

In the Dynasty Warriors: Origins review, PJ O'Reilly from Nintendo Life noted that the 30fps option felt remarkably smooth and responsive. He found it a solid experience once he adjusted. But when he tried the 'variable' frame rate, he encountered some noticeable stutters.

"Honestly, I recommend sticking with the 30fps option," O'Reilly advises. "It provides a consistently smooth and exhilarating experience, free from the distracting stutters that can pop up with the variable setting. You don't want anything to take away from the epic story or the thrill of those '1 vs 1000' battles, especially since Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a grand refocusing of the Warriors series, making for a truly exciting and stylish reboot."

The frame rate settings can be adjusted in the 'Graphics' menu.

But here's where it gets controversial... The choice between a locked 30fps and a variable frame rate often sparks debate. Some players prioritize a consistent frame rate for a smoother experience, while others are willing to accept occasional dips for the potential of higher frame rates.

And this is the part most people miss... The impact of frame rate isn't just about numbers. It's about how the game feels. A stable 30fps can sometimes feel better than a fluctuating frame rate, even if the average is higher.

What will you choose? Will you prioritize a smooth, consistent experience at 30fps, or take a chance on the variable mode, hoping for a taste of 60fps?