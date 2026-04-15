Dylan van Baarle: Targeting Classics Glory with Soudal-QuickStep (2026)

Dylan van Baarle is back in the spotlight, setting his sights on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix with Soudal-QuickStep! After a move from Visma-Lease a Bike, the 2022 Paris-Roubaix champion is eager to make his mark in his debut season with the Classics-focused team. This shift comes as Soudal-QuickStep aims to reclaim its dominance in the Classics, especially after Remco Evenepoel's departure. Van Baarle's addition, alongside fellow Monument winner Jasper Stuyven, strengthens their Classics core, which already includes riders like Tim Merlier, Yves Lampaert, and Paul Magnier.

Van Baarle's excitement is palpable. "I love them, they hold a special place in my heart and I would love to be in the mix for a good result or contribute to the team’s success," he shared. But here's where it gets interesting: while he's focused on the Classics, Van Baarle will also take on a role in stage races, bringing experience from two Tour de France-winning teams with Jonas Vingegaard.

He's already integrating well with his new team, as confirmed by his upcoming debut at the Volta ao Algarve next month. He expressed enthusiasm for the 'Opening Weekend' and confidence in their strong lineup, stating, "We have many riders who have shown they can fight for a good result on the cobbles."

But here's the million-dollar question: Can Soudal-QuickStep truly fill the Evenepoel-sized void and challenge the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar in these prestigious races? Despite their impressive recruitment, the competition is fierce. What do you think? Will Van Baarle's experience and the team's new strategy be enough to secure top podium finishes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

This article was written by Matilda, an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK. She has extensive experience in the cycling world, having reported from major events and worked with various media outlets.