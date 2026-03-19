Dylan O'Keeffe's Road to Regaining Pro Status: Leading the 2026 Warrnambool Golf Club Championship (2026)

Transform your message, not the meaning. Dylan O’Keeffe, a Warrnambool local, is spearheading the 2026 Warrnambool Golf Club Championships, using this event as a springboard to reclaim his professional status after a decade away.

Dylan O’Keeffe is the current leader after two rounds, with scores of 70 and 76, totaling 146. He sits four strokes ahead of Logan Lilley, with the defending champion Jarrod Fary just one shot behind.

“I’m hitting them not too badly,” O’Keeffe remarked, noting he has posted ten birdies and one eagle so far, leaving him two over par across the first two rounds. He added that his good play is strong, and his goal is to limit bogeys on his card.

O’Keeffe captured attention while warming up on the 16th at Warrnambool Golf Club, a moment captured by photographer Larry Lawson. He reflected that round one featured a few poor shots but also plenty of opportunities, and he emphasized the importance of avoiding consecutive mistakes after any error.

He acknowledged the advantage of sunnier, calmer conditions on Sunday morning before a rain-soaked afternoon, which made play harder. Elijah McLeod endured tougher conditions in the afternoon, slipping to an 85 after Saturday’s 74, as rain intensified that day. Jarrod Fary has re-entered contention, sitting five shots back as a two-time recent champion, with a cluster of players—five in total—within two shots of O’Keeffe’s pace.

Looking ahead, O’Keeffe plans to return to Australasian Tour qualifying school next month, marking his first foray back into professional competition since 2015. He explained that before, the grind of professional golf was financially demanding and highly competitive, often requiring self-funding and inconsistent results. Now, at 33 turning 34, he is savoring golf again and aims to balance competition with other life interests.

The former golf prodigy briefly stepped away from the sport for four years, exploring lawn bowls and football to recapture his competitive edge before gradually returning to golf. He noted that his current motivation isn’t just club championships; his sights are set on playing professionally again, with a focus on minimizing errors and converting solid rounds into a winning result.

O’Keeffe has long called Warrnambool home, though he has also spent time at Port Fairy and Huntingdale. He described himself as a full-time musician in recent years, performing Irish music on guitar and singing, while supporting his partner, Shaina Stewart, with her coffee van business. In the near term, his objective is to get through the next weekend’s championship and, ideally, secure a path to tour school through a strong performance.

Qualifying for the first stage begins March 25 at Moonah Links or The Heritage, with the top 25 percent advancing after three rounds. Depending on his finish, exemptions for future rounds could follow. O’Keeffe highlighted a career milestone of finishing in the top five at the Barham Border Open and reiterated that Warrnambool feels like a home course—where his current practice and competitive focus continue to evolve.

This season marks a new chapter as he navigates life, experience, and ambition in a way that differs markedly from his early 20s, aiming to translate his decades of experience into renewed success on the professional circuit.