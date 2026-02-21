Dylan Mulvaney's Broadway Debut as Anne Boleyn in Six: Everything You Need to Know! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling Broadway debut! Dylan Mulvaney is about to take center stage in the musical 'Six', and her journey is nothing short of inspiring. But here's where it gets controversial...

Dylan, a TikTok star and transgender rights advocate, is stepping into the role of Anne Boleyn, a polarizing figure in history. In this musical twist, the wives of King Henry VII become a girl group, and Dylan's character, Anne, is a key player.

"YAY BROADWAY!" Dylan exclaimed on Instagram, expressing her excitement about this dream come true. She's thrilled to portray a fellow 'polarizing woman' in a musical that's as perfect as it gets.

And this is the part most people miss... Dylan's journey to Broadway is a testament to her passion and perseverance. She's no stranger to the stage, having graced the national tour of 'Book of Mormon' and even starred in her own Off-Broadway show, 'The Least Problematic Woman in the World.'

But what's truly remarkable is how Dylan's path was inspired by none other than Kristin Chenoweth. In a heartwarming turn of events, Dylan wrote to Kristin during her run in 'Promises Promises,' and the rest, as they say, is history.

"She basically told me to go with God and do musical theater," Dylan recalled. And now, Dylan is living that dream, ready to sing and perform alongside some incredible talent.

Dylan's debut will also feature Abigail Barlow, a Grammy winner making her own Broadway debut as Katherine Howard. Original cast members Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele will return, joined by former star Olivia Donaldson.

So, are you ready to witness Dylan's Broadway debut? It's a historic moment, and we can't wait to see how she shines.

What do you think about Dylan's journey and her upcoming role? Is there a particular aspect of her story that resonates with you? Feel free to share your thoughts and let's discuss!