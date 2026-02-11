Dylan Mulvaney Joins Broadway's 'Six' Amid Bud Light Backlash (2026)

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, is making headlines again! But this time, it's not about beer.

The former Bud Light partner, who faced a massive backlash in 2023, has landed a role in the Broadway musical 'Six,' a show centered around women's history. Mulvaney will portray Anne Boleyn, the ill-fated second wife of King Henry VIII, in what will be her Broadway debut.

But here's where it gets controversial: The casting decision has sparked online debates due to the show's strong emphasis on female empowerment. 'Six' has been marketed as a feminist pop extravaganza, celebrating women's stories and their reclamation of power. The show's website boldly states that the wives of King Henry VIII are stepping out of his shadow to reclaim their identities.

Mulvaney's journey to fame began with her daily social media series, 'Days of Girlhood,' documenting her gender transition. Her partnership with Bud Light, which celebrated her transition, led to a significant boycott and a sales decline for the brand. The controversy even resulted in Bud Light losing its top-selling beer status in America.

Mulvaney defended the partnership on 'The View,' expressing her love for beer. She also criticized the Trump administration's transgender policies on 'CBS Mornings.'

And this is the part most people miss: The backlash against Mulvaney's Bud Light campaign raises questions about the intersection of corporate marketing and personal identity. Should brands be held accountable for their influencer partnerships? And how do we navigate the delicate balance between supporting diverse voices and respecting differing opinions?

What do you think? Is Mulvaney's casting in 'Six' a step towards inclusivity, or does it complicate the show's feminist message? Share your thoughts below!