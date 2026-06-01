Dylan Larkin's OT Heroics: Red Wings Edge Senators Post-Olympics (2026)

In a thrilling overtime showdown, the Detroit Red Wings emerged victorious against the Ottawa Senators, thanks to Dylan Larkin's heroics. Larkin, fresh from his Olympic gold medal triumph with Team USA, scored the decisive goal at 1:50 of the extra period, sealing a 2-1 win for the Red Wings.

But here's where it gets controversial: the game-winning play began with a pass from Lucas Raymond, who set up Larkin for a backhander that slid between Linus Ullmark's pads. Larkin's second goal of the night sparked celebration, but it also raised questions. Was it a clean goal? The Senators seemed to think otherwise, as they challenged the play for offside, only to have their hopes dashed by the review.

The Red Wings' John Gibson stood tall in the net, making 26 saves and shutting down the Senators' offense. This win was a much-needed boost for Detroit, who had struggled in their previous five games. Meanwhile, Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk expressed disappointment, believing his team deserved more after a strong performance.

The game had its fair share of drama, including a scuffle between Tkachuk and Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, resulting in fighting penalties. Tkachuk's frustration boiled over as he skated to the penalty box, earning him a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Larkin's overtime winner was his 13th career overtime goal, surpassing a franchise legend, Sergei Fedorov. This achievement adds another layer of significance to Larkin's already impressive performance.

And this is the part most people miss: Larkin's success wasn't just about his goals. His presence and leadership, especially after the Olympic break, have been instrumental in the team's performance.

So, was Larkin's winning goal a stroke of genius or a lucky break? Did the Senators have a valid offside argument? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a friendly debate!