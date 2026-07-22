Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026: Contenders & Strategy Ahead of the Ronde (2026)

The Evolution of Classic Races: More Than Just a Warm-Up

The cycling world is witnessing a fascinating shift in the perception of classic races. Once considered mere tune-up events for the prestigious Tour of Flanders, races like Dwars door Vlaanderen are now standalone targets, attracting the top names in the sport. This evolution speaks volumes about the growing importance of these races and the strategic adjustments riders and teams are making.

A New Target for the Elite

The upcoming Dwars door Vlaanderen, set for April 1, 2026, is a prime example of this trend. The race, which features a challenging route with iconic climbs like the Nokereberg, is no longer just a rehearsal for the Tour of Flanders. It has become a prestigious event in its own right, drawing the attention of the sport's elite.

Unlocking the Code to Victory

One rider who will be under the spotlight is Jasper Philipsen. Despite his impressive victories at Nokere Koerse and In Flanders Fields, Philipsen has yet to conquer Dwars door Vlaanderen. His best finish, a fourth place in 2023, raises questions about his strategy. The race often splits early, and Philipsen's challenge is to make that decisive move. With the support of his team, he has a real shot at victory this time around.

Shifting Dynamics and Sprint Chances

This season's dynamics are intriguing. The peloton seems to have adapted to controlling long-range attacks, as seen in Van der Poel's thwarted attempts. This shift could favor sprinters like Philipsen, who, after his win in Wevelgem, is a top favorite. However, he can expect an aggressive race as teams strategize to diminish his chances.

The Women's Field: A Battle of Champions

In the women's race, the competition is equally fierce. Lotte Kopecky, fresh from victories in Nokere Koerse and Milan-San Remo, is a force to be reckoned with. Her absence from In Flanders Fields means she's well-rested and ready to attack. With Dwars door Vlaanderen missing from her palmares, Kopecky will be highly motivated.

Wout van Aert, seeking redemption after a tactical blunder in 2025, adds another layer of intrigue. His team's strong lineup, including sprinter Matthew Brennan and Christophe Laporte, ensures multiple strategic options. Van Aert's personal history with the race, including a horrific crash, adds an emotional dimension to his quest for victory.

The Classics Campaign Begins

For Demi Vollering, Dwars door Vlaanderen marks the start of her Classics campaign. Her strong start to the season, including victories at Volta a Valenciana and Omloop het Nieuwsblad, positions her as a serious contender. However, the presence of an in-form Kopecky complicates her solo victory ambitions.

Mads Pedersen, despite recent injuries, is a rider to watch. His Flandrien spirit and resilience are undeniable, but he'll need to overcome his previous records in Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Cobblestone Specialists and Rising Stars

Elisa Longo Borghini, the Italian champion, is expected to excel on the cobblestones. Her recent recovery from illness and her focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix make her a major threat.

Florian Vermeersch, after his impressive showing in the E3 Saxo Classic, is a rising star. His near-miss against Van der Poel demonstrates his potential to challenge the established order.

Marianne Vos, the legendary cyclist, remains a perennial favorite. Despite her advancing years, her recent performances in Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Strade Bianche prove she's still a force to be reckoned with.

In conclusion, Dwars door Vlaanderen is more than a warm-up; it's a strategic battleground where riders and teams adapt and innovate. The race's evolution reflects the changing dynamics of the sport, where every victory requires a unique blend of skill, strategy, and adaptability.