Duval County Phase 1 Water Shortage: What You Need to Know | Florida Drought Crisis Explained (2026)

Attention, residents of Duval County and surrounding areas! We have some important news regarding our water situation. A Phase 1 Water Shortage has been declared, and it's time to take action to protect our precious water resources.

The St. Johns River Water Management District has issued this declaration due to the persistent drought conditions across Northeast Florida. Months of below-average rainfall have led to declining groundwater levels and reduced river flows, causing a significant impact on our water sources.

Let's break it down. According to the district, rainfall totals in the affected counties, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Duval, and Marion, have been at or below 40 inches over the past year. Additionally, some groundwater monitoring locations in Marion and Duval counties are at critically low levels, with readings at or below the 15th percentile. This situation is classified as severe or extreme drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Phase 1 Water Shortage is an initial step, focusing on voluntary conservation. While it may seem like a mild response, it's a crucial first move to prevent further deterioration. All water users are encouraged to reduce their water consumption as much as possible, and any wasteful or unnecessary water use is strictly prohibited. Think of it like managing your finances; we need to spend less and save more during this period of deficit rainfall.

And this is the part most people miss... The order also prepares us for the possibility of extended dry conditions and potential mandatory restrictions if the situation worsens. It's a proactive approach to ensure we're ready for any challenges ahead.

The district is urging everyone, from residents to businesses and utilities, to take responsibility and make changes. Voluntary reductions are encouraged across all water-use sectors, including public supply, commercial, industrial, and agricultural uses. Property owners and managers are advised to plan ahead and consider the potential impact of deteriorating conditions.

Public water utilities are being asked to step up their game. They must review and fully implement existing water conservation plans, explore additional demand-management measures, and communicate with customers to reduce water usage during this shortage. It's a collective effort to ensure we have enough water for the long term.

The declaration applies to specific areas within Baker, Bradford, and Duval counties, as well as portions of Alachua and Marion counties, excluding those overseen by other water management districts. The current watering schedule remains in place, with odd-numbered homes watering on Saturdays, even-numbered homes on Sundays, and businesses on Tuesdays. Additionally, irrigation is restricted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and there are limits on the amount of irrigation allowed per zone.

The district's Water Shortage Plan allows for further restrictions if conditions continue to deteriorate, and the executive director has the authority to expand water shortage declarations if necessary. It's a serious situation, and we must all do our part.

For more information on water conservation and the current conditions, visit sjrwmd.com. Let's work together to preserve our water resources and ensure a sustainable future for our community.

What are your thoughts on the water shortage and the steps being taken? Do you think voluntary conservation is enough, or should we be preparing for more stringent measures? Share your opinions in the comments below!