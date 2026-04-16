Dutch State Pension: Understanding the Benefits for Expats and Migrants (2026)

The Dutch State Pension: A Global Trend

In a fascinating development, the number of individuals claiming the Dutch state pension while residing abroad is on the rise, with projections indicating a significant increase in the coming decades. According to the SVB, the social security bank responsible for pension payments, this trend is set to continue, posing both opportunities and challenges for the Dutch pension system.

A Global Pension Trend

As of 2026, approximately 340,000 people who are eligible for the Dutch state pension live outside the country. This figure represents nearly one in 10 pensioners, a substantial proportion. The SVB predicts that this number will reach half a million in the next 15 years, highlighting the growing global reach of the Dutch pension system.

Eligibility and Benefits

Eligibility for the Dutch state pension is based on legal residence and work history in the Netherlands. All individuals who have lived and worked legally in the country are entitled to claim the pension at age 67. However, only those who have been residents for 50 years receive the full amount. Migrants arriving during their working years or Dutch nationals moving abroad receive a reduced pension, with 2% of the full amount paid for each year of eligibility.

AIO: Top-Up Payments

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To ensure a basic income level, pensioners who receive less than the standard amount are entitled to an additional payment known as the AIO. Last year, 56,000 people received this top-up payment, and the number of households eligible for it has increased by 35% in the last decade. This trend is expected to persist, with projections indicating that 470,000 pensioners will live abroad by 2040.

The Future of Dutch Pensions

The SVB's projections suggest that by 2040, a total of 4.6 million people will be claiming the state pension, with a significant portion of these pensioners residing abroad. This global trend has implications for the sustainability and administration of the Dutch pension system, requiring careful planning and adaptation.

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