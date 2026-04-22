Dusty Baker's Nicaragua Debut: World Baseball Classic Road to the Tapiei Qualifier (2026)

A legendary baseball manager's final hurrah: Dusty Baker's journey with Nicaragua.

In a heartwarming twist, Dusty Baker, the iconic baseball manager, has embarked on a new chapter, guiding Nicaragua's national team towards the World Baseball Classic. Donning a crisp white jersey adorned with a hint of blue, reminiscent of his Dodgers days, Baker stepped into the dugout, marking his return to managing since his Astros stint from 2020 to 2023.

But here's where it gets controversial... Baker's first assignment was a four-game exhibition series against Cuba, a long-standing baseball rival. Nicaragua's historic victory over Cuba in the 1972 Amateur World Series (now Premier12) still resonates as one of the country's greatest triumphs. And to add to the excitement, Ken Griffey Jr. himself was present to meet the players and capture the moment.

On his first night in charge, with MLB veteran Erasmo Ramirez on the mound, Cuba and Nicaragua battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in nine innings. For a team that had previously gone 0-4 in its inaugural World Baseball Classic appearance in 2023, this draw was a promising sign of things to come.

"That was a good sign for our team," Baker remarked post-game, emphasizing the team's resilience.

So, what led Baker to take on this role? Well, it was a combination of persuasion and personal connection. Marvin Benard, a native of Bluefields, Nicaragua, who had played under Baker in San Francisco, and George Santiago, a long-time friend of Baker's, played a pivotal role in convincing the legendary manager to return to the dugout.

"They've been working on me for years," Baker joked.

Baker's journey with Nicaragua began in September when he arrived with his wife, instantly falling in love with the country. In October, he traveled to Guatemala to witness the national team's dominant performance at the Central American Games. The experience left a lasting impression, and the passionate fan reaction convinced Baker that he had made the right choice.

"It's awesome because they love baseball," Baker said of the Nicaraguan fans. "They're not just passionate about the game; they love to express themselves, party, enjoy music, and dance. It's more than just a baseball game; it's a celebration of life."

For Baker, this isn't just about managing a team; it's about giving back to the sport he's dedicated his life to.

"I enjoy being around players, but this is more about the people than it is about me," Baker explained. "When I went down there, I was convinced by the need and the warm reception I received. They wanted me, and I wanted to be there for them."

Beyond the World Baseball Classic, Baker aims to contribute to the development of young players in Nicaragua. Last year, only Jonathan Loásiga and Carlos Rodríguez represented Nicaragua in the Major Leagues, while outfielder Ismael Munguia spent the season in Triple-A before signing a Minor League contract with the Blue Jays during the offseason.

"Coaching and player development have been at the forefront of my mind," Baker shared. "I may not see the immediate effects, but hopefully, the young kids in the country will benefit from my presence."

With donations from Marucci, owned by former Giants player Kurt Ainsworth, and Rutto Bats, Baker was able to provide the team with much-needed equipment and bats. And as you can see from the photo below, even his signature wristbands have arrived, completing the package.

Baker has achieved almost everything at the Major League level, including two All-Star appearances, two World Series rings, and three Manager of the Year Awards. However, leading a national team at the World Baseball Classic is a first for him, and it might just be his last job in sports.

"I'll be 77 in June. How many more times will I find myself in the dugout?" Baker pondered. "I had to consult with my cardiologist and the team doctor to ensure I could handle the physical demands safely, given my medical history. I had a stroke 13 years ago, battled prostate cancer 26 years ago, and I'm on my second pacemaker."

Baker's presence has already made an impact, attracting the likes of Ken Griffey Jr. and potentially influencing Mets slugger Mark Vientos to commit to the team. However, Baker remains humble, recognizing his limitations.

"I'm not the Messiah, but I thought this would be a fun challenge for me," Baker said. "I see this as my last hurrah, a chance to have some fun. I'm excited for the journey."

As the team prepares for the Miami pool, they'll face formidable opponents, including tournament powerhouses Dominican Republic and Venezuela, as well as the Netherlands, a two-time semifinalist, and Israel, the 2017 Cinderella team.

"We know we're the underdogs, but I hope my players aren't intimidated by their opponents," Baker said.

The goal is straightforward, as Baker puts it: "The simple answer is to win and go as far as you can. Everything starts with one. A winning streak, a home run, a win or loss - it all begins with that first step."

Will Baker's guidance lead Nicaragua to glory? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure - this journey is a testament to the power of passion and dedication.