Dustin Jacoby's Path to UFC Knockout Glory: Chasing Legends (2026)

The UFC Vegas 113 main event delivered a thrilling knockout, but the real story lies in the aftermath. Dustin Jacoby, a 37-year-old veteran, is making waves in the light heavyweight division, and his recent victory has him knocking on the door of a prestigious record.

A Record in Sight

Jacoby's stunning knockout of Julius Walker at UFC Vegas 113 marked his third consecutive KO victory. This impressive feat brings his overall knockout tally inside the Octagon to seven, placing him just behind two legendary former champions in the division's history. And this is where it gets intriguing...

Only Chuck Liddell, a fan favorite and former light heavyweight kingpin, and Shogun Rua, another iconic figure, stand ahead of Jacoby in the race for the most knockouts at 205 pounds in the UFC. Liddell reigns supreme with nine wins via KO/TKO, while Rua sits in second place with eight.

But Jacoby is hot on their heels, and his recent form suggests he could soon challenge for the top spot. And this is the part most fans might have missed: Jacoby's journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable.

After a challenging 1-5 run, which included defeats to former title contenders Dominick Reyes and Khalil Rountree Jr., Jacoby found his stride. He bounced back with back-to-back knockouts of Vitor Petrino and Bruno Lopes, setting the stage for his recent triumph.

A Callout in the Works

Adding to the excitement, Jacoby has been hinting at a potential callout of Alex Pereira, a fellow kickboxer who holds a victory over him from their Glory Kickboxing days. Pereira, known for his rivalry with Israel Adesanya, is a formidable opponent, but Jacoby believes he's ready for the challenge.

In a recent interview, Jacoby expressed his desire for a title shot, stating, "With three knockouts in a row, I am right there." He acknowledged his previous loss to Reyes as a setback but remains determined to climb back to the top tier.

As Jacoby continues his pursuit of the knockout record, the UFC landscape at 205 pounds becomes even more fascinating. Will he surpass Liddell and Rua? And what impact would a potential fight with Pereira have on his journey? The answers lie in the Octagon, where legends are made and records are broken.

Controversy and Comment Corner:

Do you think Jacoby has what it takes to dethrone Liddell and Rua? Is his callout of Pereira a wise move, or should he focus on other contenders first? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! And remember, in the world of MMA, anything can happen.