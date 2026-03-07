Duke Women's Basketball Regroups After Bumpy Start, Returns to AP Top 25 (2026)

Duke's early struggles have been transformed into a remarkable turnaround. The Blue Devils, led by head coach Kara Lawson, have gone from a 3-6 start to an impressive 10-game winning streak, securing their place in the AP Top 25 at No. 21. This remarkable transformation began with a challenging opening month, where Duke faced setbacks against top-ranked teams like Baylor and South Carolina.

Despite the initial struggles, Lawson's unwavering belief in her team's potential was evident. She emphasized the importance of cohesion and consistency, which were key factors in their success. The Blue Devils' resilience and determination to improve each day have been instrumental in their resurgence.

The team's success can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, their defense has been a cornerstone of Duke's identity under Lawson's leadership. However, the offense has also made significant strides, with the Blue Devils leading the ACC in scoring, shooting percentage, 3-point percentage, and assist-to-turnover ratio. This improvement has been notable despite facing multiple injuries and lineup changes.

Key players like Toby Fournier, Delaney Thomas, Riley Nelson, Jadyn Donovan, and Emilee Skinner have played crucial roles in Duke's success. Their ability to adapt and contribute to the team's overall performance has been remarkable. Nelson, in particular, highlights the team's newfound unity and competitive spirit, which have been essential in their 10-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils' resurgence has not only solidified their position as an ACC contender but has also positioned them as potential hosts for the opening weekend of March Madness. Their ability to regroup and overcome challenges showcases the power of teamwork and perseverance, inspiring fans and players alike.