On December 31, 2025, the Duke Blue Devils secured a thrilling 42-39 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl. Led by the stellar performance of Darian Mensah, who threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, Duke achieved its fourth consecutive win and tied a Sun Bowl record for touchdown passes in a single game. This triumph marked the second time in Duke's history that they won nine games in a single season. Arizona State, led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns, also showcased their prowess. The game set several records, including a combined total offense of 1,158 yards, individual team offense by Arizona State at 619 yards, and most points scored in a single half with 52 in the first half. The game was a close affair, with three lead changes and two ties. Arizona State took the lead at 39-35 in the fourth quarter, but Duke responded with a crucial 17-yard touchdown pass from Mensah to Que'Sean Brown, regaining the lead at 42-39. The final moments were filled with drama as Arizona State had one last chance, but Duke's Luke Mergott intercepted a pass, securing the win. Despite Arizona State's absence of 22 players, including key figures like quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Duke's small favorite status was justified by its strong performance and minimal unavailability. The Blue Devils will kick off their 2026 season at home against Tulane, while Arizona State will host Morgan State in their season opener.
Duke Beats Arizona State 42-39 in Epic Sun Bowl Clash! 2025 Game Recap (2026)
