Ducati's Formula 73: A Retro-Inspired Powerhouse (2026)

Get ready for a blast from the past with a modern twist! Ducati has unveiled a limited-edition beauty, the Formula 73, priced at £15,095, and it's a real head-turner. This retro-inspired machine is a celebration of Ducati's rich history and a tribute to the iconic 750 Super Sport Desmo.

With only 873 units available, this special edition is a collector's dream. It's an exciting addition to Ducati's 100th-anniversary lineup, promised by the brand's UK Managing Director, Fabrizio Cazzoli.

For those familiar with Ducati's legacy, the Formula 73 is an instant nod to the brand's first production road bike with Desmodromic valve timing. It's a direct homage to the racing success of Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari in the 1972 Imola 200 Miglia, a historic event that left an indelible mark on Ducati's timeline.

But here's where it gets interesting: the Formula 73's aesthetics are its biggest draw. It sports a silver and aqua-green livery, reminiscent of Smart's original race bike, with a golden strip adorning the 14.5-litre fuel tank. This design choice is a clever nod to the unpainted section on the original fibreglass unit, which allowed the team to monitor fuel levels.

The Ducati logos on the tank and engine cases add a retro charm, complemented by gently set clip-ons and bar-end mirrors. While it pays tribute to racing heritage, the Formula 73 is likely to be a laid-back roadster, perfect for leisurely rides through the countryside in your favorite leather jacket and jeans.

This look isn't entirely new; Ducati showcased a similar concept at the Bike Shed Moto Show in London back in 2024. The Formula 73 shares design elements with the CR241 café racer concept, including nose bodywork, tank shrouds, and a unique circular LED headlight. However, the overall color scheme and wheel design set this special edition apart.

Under the skin, the Formula 73 continues the Scrambler theme with its 803cc V-twin engine, sourced from the Scrambler 800 family. This powerhouse delivers a claimed 72bhp at 8250rpm and 48lb.ft of torque at 7000rpm, carrying a wet weight of 183kg.

The seating position is relaxed, with a gentle 808mm seat height. The engine is cradled by a tubular steel trellis frame, and the suspension setup includes non-adjustable 41mm KYB forks and a single rear shock with preload adjustment.

Braking duties are handled by a four-piston Brembo radial caliper and a 330mm front disc, along with a 245mm rear rotor and a single-piston caliper. Both systems are equipped with Bosch cornering ABS for added safety.

But that's not all; the Formula 73 boasts ride-by-wire technology, traction control, a quickshifter, and two riding modes. It's a modern machine with a retro soul.

As a special edition, the Formula 73 features generous amounts of billet aluminum, from the brake and clutch levers to the footpegs and the Rizoma fuel cap. The top yoke bears the model name and serial number, and each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity and a box of design sketches, making it a true collector's item.

With the Formula 73 drawing inspiration from the CR241 concept, it's exciting to speculate about the potential reality of the second Bike Shed prototype, the RR241. This post-apocalyptic-inspired machine features a high-passage Termignoni exhaust, cross-spoked wheels, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

To complete the look, customers can opt for a special sports jacket and a unique Arai Concept-XE retro helmet, sporting a special livery and Ducati logos.

So, why Formula 73? This name pays tribute to the Super Sport 750 Desmo, the first road bike from Ducati's Bologna factory to feature the brand's signature Desmodromic valve timing system. It made its debut at the Milan Motorcycle Show in November 1973 and laid the foundation for modern superbike design.

The Formula 73 continues this legacy, with traits like a raised exhaust for adequate ground clearance during lean angles. It's a machine that honors the racing successes of Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari in 1972, as well as Franco Uncini's Italian championship win in 1975 and Cook Neilson's Daytona 200 crown in 1977.

MCN's take on the Formula 73 is positive, but there's a desire for Ducati to take it a step further. Some may argue that a proper front fairing would enhance its modern adaptation of the 1972 Imola winner.

What do you think? Should Ducati have gone all out with a full fairing, or is the Formula 73's retro-inspired design spot-on? Let us know in the comments!