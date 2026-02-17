Ducati's Dominance at Sepang: A Warning to MotoGP Rivals (2026)

Ducati just sent a thunderous warning shot across the bows of its MotoGP rivals at the Sepang test, and it wasn't even at full throttle! While most teams were enjoying the early stages of 2026 testing, a palpable shift occurred on Thursday when Ducati decided to get serious. This wasn't just about the upcoming season anymore; it was about setting the stage for 2027, and that's with their reigning world champion, Marc Marquez, still finding his feet.

But here's where it gets truly eye-opening: Marc, still recovering from a shoulder injury, adopted a cautious approach. The real fireworks came from his brother, Alex Marquez, and Francesco Bagnaia (who, incidentally, is still navigating his seat for 2027!). Their 'terrifying' sprint simulations sent a genuine chill through the paddock. Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola even quipped, 'If we take Pecco’s simulation as a reference, the rest of us might as well go home and start focusing on 2027.'

Bagnaia, who secured fifth overall, a respectable half-second behind Alex Marquez's benchmark, remained cautiously optimistic. "Let's wait until Thailand before definitively concluding that the problems of 2025 are behind us," he stated. "But I think the changes made to this year’s bike have helped all the riders." Alex Marquez echoed this sentiment, expressing happiness and a feeling of being "a little faster than last year." His best lap was a mere whisper away from the absolute track record, and even Marc Marquez, three tenths slower in fourth, reported that his fitness preparations were "according to plan."

And this is the part most people miss: While Ducati clearly demonstrated their dominance, establishing a clear hierarchy among the remaining contenders is proving to be a much tougher task. Aprilia seems to be placing an immense amount of faith, perhaps even all their hopes, on Marco Bezzecchi. The third-place finisher from last season was instrumental in carrying the Noale-based brand to second in the constructors' standings. Bezzecchi's new contract solidifies a strategy that, while effective, carries a significant element of risk, essentially putting all their eggs in one very talented basket.

But here's where it gets controversial: Jorge Martin, who is eager to return in Thailand after recovering from a collarbone and wrist injury, is already on his way out of the team. Gauging the true level of commitment from both parties is becoming increasingly difficult, regardless of public statements. Looking at Bezzecchi's sprint simulation, it's still uncertain whether Aprilia truly sits ahead of KTM in terms of outright pace. Pedro Acosta, for instance, looked noticeably more competitive. Bezzecchi himself acknowledged the improvements, stating, "The bike has improved a little in all areas, but it’s still too early to draw clear conclusions about what our objectives should be." He managed to secure second overall in the afternoon, just a tenth behind Alex Marquez, after a morning time attack didn't quite come together.

Honda, meanwhile, is playing down expectations, and for good reason. Until this test, it was reasonable to believe Honda was on an upward trajectory, having moved up the concessions ladder. However, Thursday's performance is forcing HRC to recalibrate. Joan Mir's eighth-fastest time, eight tenths off the pace, might not fully represent the RC213V's capabilities. Data suggests its race pace is slightly behind Aprilia and KTM, though they have managed to close the gap from 2025. Honda's primary focus, a recurring theme, is fixing its persistent lack of grip. "Targeting Ducati would be a mistake, because we’re still a long way off and because they’ve continued to improve," Mir explained. "We’re aware of our grip limitations, and that’s where we need to make the biggest gains." Mir was also six tenths quicker than teammate Luca Marini on a single lap, a gap that was reflected in their sprint simulations. Adding to their woes, Honda experienced an engine failure on the #10 bike.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's bewilderment perfectly encapsulates Yamaha's current predicament, and those who questioned his signing, citing the vast difference between production racing and MotoGP, are starting to look prescient. "They tell me I have to ride like I’m on a Moto2 bike. That’s much easier said than done. It’s not easy for me to see myself so far down," said Razgatlioglu, who finished a distant 18th, nearly two seconds off the pace. His frustration mirrors Yamaha's, largely dictated by the unreliability of their new V4 engine, which forced them to halt testing on Wednesday for safety reasons. "Yamaha has asked us to ride carefully," confirmed Alex Rins, the only factory rider to complete the test, as Fabio Quartararo missed the final two days due to a broken finger from a crash. Rins finished 1.1 seconds off the pace, and the fact that only Jack Miller attempted an underwhelming sprint simulation does little to alleviate the doubts surrounding the Iwata-based manufacturer.

What do you think? Is Ducati's dominance a foregone conclusion for 2027, or can the other manufacturers close the gap? And should Aprilia be concerned about placing so much emphasis on a single rider?